‘Won’t she feel uncomfortable?’: Taj Mahal photographer confronts men staring at foreign tourist

A photographer at the Taj Mahal has earned widespread online praise after confronting a group of men for staring at a foreign tourist during a photoshoot, urging visitors to show civic sense and respect tourists' space.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 22, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Men staring at foreign tourist Taj Mahal videoThey did not immediately move away, but eventually left the area after another man stepped in (Photo: @official_tajmahal.photography/Instagram)
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A photographer at the Taj Mahal confronted a group of young men after allegedly noticing them staring at a foreign tourist while she was posing for a photoshoot.

The incident was shared on Instagram by @official_tajmahal.photography. The viral video shows the photographer conducting a photoshoot with the female tourist when he notices several men standing nearby and watching her.

The photographer then walks up to the group and questions them in Hindi. “Don’t you have anything else to do? If you came to visit the Taj Mahal, go explore it. Why are you standing right here? Won’t she feel uncomfortable?” he asks.

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The men initially argued with him and said they were minding their own business. They did not immediately move away, but eventually left the area after another man stepped in and asked them to clear the spot.

Photographer criticises Indian men

Sharing the video, the photographer criticised the behaviour and said such incidents should not be considered part of hospitality towards foreign visitors.

“Civic sense is what we need in the world’s 6th-largest economy. Following foreign tourists around the Taj Mahal, staring at them, and making them uncomfortable isn’t the kind of hospitality we should be proud of,” the caption read.

“Respect their space. Let them enjoy their experience,” the post added.

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A post shared by Zee (@official_tajmahal.photography)

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The video quickly gained traction, sparking backlash against the men in question. “Good answer you scolded them !!! They make people nervous,” a user wrote. “Such people are responsible for making girls and women feel unsafe I’m glad you did the right thing sir. Hats off to you,” another user commented.

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“Finally someone called them out. We need u all over India,” a third user reacted.

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