‘Won’t she feel uncomfortable?’: Taj Mahal photographer confronts men staring at foreign tourist

They did not immediately move away, but eventually left the area after another man stepped in (Photo: @official_tajmahal.photography/Instagram)

A photographer at the Taj Mahal confronted a group of young men after allegedly noticing them staring at a foreign tourist while she was posing for a photoshoot.

The incident was shared on Instagram by @official_tajmahal.photography. The viral video shows the photographer conducting a photoshoot with the female tourist when he notices several men standing nearby and watching her.

The photographer then walks up to the group and questions them in Hindi. “Don’t you have anything else to do? If you came to visit the Taj Mahal, go explore it. Why are you standing right here? Won’t she feel uncomfortable?” he asks.