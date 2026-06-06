Monkeys enjoy ‘pool party’ in Taj Mahal’s water tank; viral video leaves internet amazed

A group of monkeys has become the centre of attention at the Taj Mahal after videos showing them frolicking inside a water tank within the monument complex spread rapidly across social media.
The viral clips capture the animals jumping into the tank, swimming across the water, and playfully splashing around. While some monkeys can be seen diving in one after another, others chase each other through the water.
Tourists gathered around the tank to watch the spectacle unfold, with many recording the scene on their phones as the monkeys appeared to enjoy an impromptu swim.
As the videos gained popularity online, they also sparked concerns about the presence of monkeys inside the heritage site and the effectiveness of measures to keep wildlife away from visitor areas.
“Monkeys should not have been brought there, they will multiply in population, dirty the Taj and create havoc for tourists,” a social media user wrote. Another commented, “Taj Mahal ki utni hifazat nahi ho rahi hai jitni honi chahiye (The Taj Mahal is not being protected as well as it should be).”
Officials, however, clarified that the tank seen in the videos is not the main water body at the Taj Mahal, contrary to several claims circulating online. According to an India Today report, the structure is a wazu (ablution) tank situated between the mausoleum and the mosque, where worshippers traditionally perform ritual washing before prayers.
Responding to the viral footage, Taj Mahal Senior Security Assistant Qalandar said authorities have launched an inquiry to establish when the videos were recorded. He added that officials are currently examining the clips and verifying the circumstances under which they were filmed.