Monkeys enjoy ‘pool party’ in Taj Mahal’s water tank; viral video leaves internet amazed

Tourists gathered around the tank to watch the spectacle unfold, with many recording the scene on their phones as the monkeys appeared to enjoy an impromptu swim.

A group of monkeys has become the centre of attention at the Taj Mahal after videos showing them frolicking inside a water tank within the monument complex spread rapidly across social media.

The viral clips capture the animals jumping into the tank, swimming across the water, and playfully splashing around. While some monkeys can be seen diving in one after another, others chase each other through the water.

Tourists gathered around the tank to watch the spectacle unfold, with many recording the scene on their phones as the monkeys appeared to enjoy an impromptu swim.

As the videos gained popularity online, they also sparked concerns about the presence of monkeys inside the heritage site and the effectiveness of measures to keep wildlife away from visitor areas.