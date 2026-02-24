Inside the ‘Thumki estate’: how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel

Thumki was born on the hotel premises to its mother Chumki. While its sister eventually found a home elsewhere, Thumki stayed on

At Taj Bengal, one of the most beloved personalities isn’t a movie star or a high-profile guest; it’s Thumki, the four-legged resident who has quietly made the luxury hotel her domain.

The gentle campus dog recently captured the internet’s attention after a video showed her cheerfully strutting through the hotel’s grand lobby. The playful caption, written from her perspective, read: “@tajbengal – an annexure of Thumki estate, where hoomans come from afar and stay in exchange for some paper that can be used to get treats. I have to periodically take rounds to see if all my staff are working as promised. I mean business when it comes to treats.”