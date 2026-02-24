Inside the ‘Thumki estate’: how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel

At Taj Bengal, one of the most beloved personalities isn’t a movie star or a high-profile guest; it’s Thumki, the four-legged resident who has quietly made the luxury hotel her domain.
The gentle campus dog recently captured the internet’s attention after a video showed her cheerfully strutting through the hotel’s grand lobby. The playful caption, written from her perspective, read: “@tajbengal – an annexure of Thumki estate, where hoomans come from afar and stay in exchange for some paper that can be used to get treats. I have to periodically take rounds to see if all my staff are working as promised. I mean business when it comes to treats.”
The hotel’s official Instagram handle joined in the fun, replying warmly, “Always a pleasure to be under such watchful supervision. Treat standards duly noted.”
As reported by The Better India, Thumki was born on the hotel premises to its mother Chumki. While its sister eventually found a home elsewhere, Thumki stayed on and gradually became an inseparable part of the Taj Bengal community, charming staff and guests alike with her calm demeanour and quiet confidence.
The dog’s daily routine has now become something of a legend among the hotel team. Each morning begins with what employees fondly describe as the dog’s “perimeter rounds” – a brisk trot across the property, “occasional bird-chasing,” and a “supervisory sweep of the grounds before the day’s bustle begins.”
Once guests start moving about, “Thumki retreats to her cozy shelter near the parking lot, always respecting her human visitors..”
Her care, along with that of other dogs on the campus, has been supported by Senior Vice President of Operations K Mohanchandran and his wife Seema, an animal rescuer. “Thanks to their involvement, Thumki and other campus dogs now have safe shelters, vaccinations, and ongoing care.”
Unsurprisingly, social media users have been smitten. Content creator Scherezade Shroff wrote, “Can’t wait to visit.” Another creator, Aradhana Chatterjee, commented, “Whaaatttt???? I’m coming to meet you as soon as possible, Thumki. Didn’t know Taj Bengal had you!!!!”
Another Instagram user wrote, “When indie dogs are being killed for simply existing. Thumki at Taj Bengal stands as a symbol of compassion and coexistence. Respect to Taj Bengal and Sir Ratan Tata for choosing humanity over hate.”
