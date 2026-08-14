Viral video shows people getting dangerously close to tiger for photos, videos: WATCH

A tiger sighting on a road near Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has sparked concern over the way some people behave around wild animals. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing several people stepping out of their vehicles and getting dangerously close to the tiger to click pictures and record videos.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from wildlife enthusiasts, who have urged visitors to follow basic safety rules during jungle safaris. They pointed out that safaris are meant to offer a chance to observe animals in their natural habitat from a safe distance, rather than get close enough to disturb or provoke them.

Several people shared videos of the incident on social media, prompting a flood of reactions. Preeti Sompura also posted a video with the caption, “What’s happening in Tadoba?”

Watch the video:

The response to the footage was largely critical of the tourists’ behaviour. “More than artificial intelligence, I am worried about natural stupidity in our country,” one user wrote.

“Wild animals aren’t props for your Instagram. Glad no one got hurt, but seriously, stay in the car. The tiger was there first,” another person commented.

“All this machismo will disappear with one step forward from tiger. Why do we have to be this callous to be safe?” a third user asked.

Another comment read, “This country seriously needs a civic sense class. This will probably take two generations to change but we need to start somewhere.”

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Such incidents are not new, with tourists and safari operators repeatedly facing criticism for getting too close to wildlife in pursuit of a better view or a viral video.

In January 2026, safari vehicles in the Phato eco-tourism zone near Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park were filmed chasing a tiger at high speed. After the video emerged, the forest department barred two drivers and two nature guides from safari duties.

A similar incident was reported in November 2024, when three tourists were fined Rs 15,000 for stepping out of their vehicle in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and chasing a herd of deer. Forest officials traced the vehicle after footage of the incident surfaced and took action against those involved.