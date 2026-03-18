Crowd follows tiger near Tadoba Reserve: IFS officer slams behaviour, says ‘animals have first right of way’

A video showing a crowd trailing a tiger near the Tadoba Tiger Reserve to click photos has sparked widespread anger on social media.

According to a report by India Today, the incident unfolded on the Durgapur-Mohurli Road, a stretch close to the reserve that is known for frequent tiger sightings. After the footage began circulating online, wildlife experts and officials sharply criticised the people involved.

The video shows the tiger trying to cross the road as vehicles stop on both sides. Instead of staying inside and keeping a safe distance, several individuals step out and begin moving towards the animal.

The situation quickly turns risky, with people walking alarmingly close to the tiger—at times, just a few feet away. Some can be seen holding up their phones to record videos, while others inch forward without seeming to recognise the danger.

The clip highlights how the crowd’s actions could have led to a serious incident, putting their own lives at risk while also potentially stressing or provoking the wild animal.

Tiger sightings are reportedly common on this road because of its proximity to forested areas. However, the reckless behaviour captured in the video has raised fresh concerns among conservationists, who warned that such actions threaten both human safety and wildlife.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on X and urged people to be more responsible. “The tiger is calm and undisturbed, now look at the chaos people create. Such panic can easily trigger a defensive attack by a tiger. In wildlife zones, animals have the first right of way. give them space,” he wrote.

Watch the video:

The tiger is calm and undisturbed, now look at the chaos people create. Such panic can easily trigger a defensive attack by a tiger. In wildlife zones, animals have the first right of way. give them space. pic.twitter.com/SsIDqjqpie — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 17, 2026

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Many social media users echoed similar concerns. One person commented, “As usual the general public do not know how to behave in this situation. Same public if the tiger started attacking where will they go.”

Another user wrote, “Wild animals are really dangerous, often unpredictable. They can also kill you in an instant without warning and they do not have the concept of right or wrong behaviour. And this poor Tiger did the right thing by escaping them.”

A third comment read, “We need a strong environmental lobby, land planning and stricter rules around forest areas if we want to protect our flora and fauna or else such things will keep coming.I wish people like you will step above your regular job and be the voice for the voiceless.”

Yet another user added, “And if attacked by an animal in such situations! The animal is responsible. We humans only create chaos and think nothing beyond our needs and requirements.”

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As per India Today, forest department officials have reportedly taken note of the viral clip and are considering strict action against those involved.