Taapsee Pannu’s witty response to a lewd comment about her body is winning hearts

When it comes to trolls, actor Taapsee Pannu’s recent response to a lewd comment shows that the Pink actor surely knows how to handle them. Known for being vocal about her views, the 31-year-old actor recently shut a troll down when he made lewd remarks about her body. Tagging Pannu the Twitter @PandeyAku wrote, “I love your body parts.”

While women actors are often subjected to crude behaviour on social media, Pannu decided to teach this troll a lesson in quite an interesting way. Responding to the comment she tweeted, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum.”

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

In no time, Pannu’s response went viral with netizens praising the actor for her snarky response. Interestingly, one also pointed out that the actor’s use of the word cerebrum, which is a part of the brain, had caused a surge in Google India’s search trend. Here are some of the many reactions the tweet garnered:

You actually caused a surge in @GoogleIndia ‘s search trend last night and today ( after your tweet at 9 pm ) for ‘cerebrum’ looks like Mr Pandey and his friends were busy trying to figure out what it meant pic.twitter.com/QtHrFKY4ZB — Rahul (@iam_rahool) December 18, 2018

Terribly mean of you to boast about a body part which the troll doesn’t have — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) December 17, 2018

Daper reply… U nailed it👍👍😏😏😏😏 — Jyotsna Shambhavi (@JyotsnaShambha2) December 17, 2018

Perhaps. He doesn’t hv cerebrum taapsee. — Syed Intekhab ul Haque (@intekhab_dr) December 17, 2018

Contender for comeback of the year. pic.twitter.com/MYfz8XyKJV — Enganche (@drzal_af) December 17, 2018

🤣 Good one, perfect response. Fairly confident he doesn’t know what cerebrum is! — Shailendra (@shaparmar) December 17, 2018

Us lallu ne google kiya hoga ki sala cerebrum kya chez h 😝😝😝👌jhkaashh reply — Kanchan Naithani (@kanchannaithani) December 17, 2018

Wittiest reply. Love how you handle jerks. 😂 keep doing good work @taapsee you’re gorgeous and indeed a good actor. ❤️ — meshwashahh (@meshwashahh) December 18, 2018

That’s called a perfect reply….Hats off to u ma’am🙌🙌 — Shubham Shrivastava (@lazy_shubham) December 17, 2018

Savage Reply !! 😌😎👌 — Dommy XaVier (@ThalaFanForeva7) December 17, 2018

Good one😂😂😂…..Hahah how about medulla oblongeta??? — venu madhav (@venuv4) December 18, 2018