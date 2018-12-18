Toggle Menu
Taapsee Pannu’s witty response to a lewd comment about her body is winning hearts

Responding to the comment Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum." In no time, Pannu's response went viral with netizens praising the actor for her snarky response.

Taapsee Pannu responded to a troll that tagged her in a post that read, “I love your body parts.” (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to trolls, actor Taapsee Pannu’s recent response to a lewd comment shows that the Pink actor surely knows how to handle them. Known for being vocal about her views, the 31-year-old actor recently shut a troll down when he made lewd remarks about her body. Tagging Pannu the Twitter @PandeyAku wrote, “I love your body parts.”

While women actors are often subjected to crude behaviour on social media, Pannu decided to teach this troll a lesson in quite an interesting way. Responding to the comment she tweeted, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum.”

In no time, Pannu’s response went viral with netizens praising the actor for her snarky response. Interestingly, one also pointed out that the actor’s use of the word cerebrum, which is a part of the brain, had caused a surge in Google India’s search trend. Here are some of the many reactions the tweet garnered:

