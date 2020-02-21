Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
T20 World Cup: As India defeat Australia in opening match, fans can’t stop gushing over Poonam Yadav

India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 17-run win against defending champions Australia in Sydney, as Poonam Yadav's ace performance helped India defend their target of 133.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 6:04:11 pm
India vs australia, women t20 world cup, poonam yadav, poonam, poonam yadav t20 world cup, poonam yadav vs australia, india women vs australia women, india vs australia, india australia t20 world cup, indw vs ausw, women t20 world cup, t20 world cup, cricket news Poonam Yadav lamented not getting a hattrick, however, fans were more than impressed by her performance.

India won the opening match against host Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling game in Sydney. Spearheaded by spinner Poonam Yadav, the Women in Blue won against the defending champions leaving fans overjoyed. After scoring a total of 132, India defeated them by 17 runs, and at the helm of it all was Yadav who bagged four wickets.

As team India finished the game in style, cricket buffs couldn’t keep calm and showered heaps of praise on Yadav for her stunning performance supported brilliantly by wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia. Although she missed a hat-trick, registering match-winning figures of 4/19, in 12 balls, she sent back three Aussie batswomen back to the pavilion — Alyssa Healy (51), Ellyse Perry (0), and Rachael Haynes (0).

As Yadav became the player of the match, Indian fans across the globe can’t stop rooting for the team for kicking off the tournament in epic style.

Winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur was thrilled with the victory despite a difficult track to bat on. She said, “Great feeling to win the first game. Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we’re able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that’s what happened. This track wasn’t easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there.”

