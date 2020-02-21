T20 World Cup: As India defeat Australia in opening match, fans can’t stop gushing over Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav lamented not getting a hattrick, however, fans were more than impressed by her performance. Poonam Yadav lamented not getting a hattrick, however, fans were more than impressed by her performance.

India won the opening match against host Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling game in Sydney. Spearheaded by spinner Poonam Yadav, the Women in Blue won against the defending champions leaving fans overjoyed. After scoring a total of 132, India defeated them by 17 runs, and at the helm of it all was Yadav who bagged four wickets.

As team India finished the game in style, cricket buffs couldn’t keep calm and showered heaps of praise on Yadav for her stunning performance supported brilliantly by wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia. Although she missed a hat-trick, registering match-winning figures of 4/19, in 12 balls, she sent back three Aussie batswomen back to the pavilion — Alyssa Healy (51), Ellyse Perry (0), and Rachael Haynes (0).

As Yadav became the player of the match, Indian fans across the globe can’t stop rooting for the team for kicking off the tournament in epic style.

What a spell by Ponam Yadav 👍 and a Brilliant Inning by Deepti Sharma under pressure 👍#AUSvIND — JAYDEEP PATEL (@JAYDEEP31356991) February 21, 2020

Wow this performance by 🙌🔥🤩 @poonam_yadav24 1 1 1 6 W 0 4 1 W W 0 0 0 0 1 0 W 0 1 0 1nb 0 0 1 1 She ruled it. #T20WorldCup #AUSvIND — Sharique (@Jerseyno93) February 21, 2020

Wonderful victory for #TeamIndia at the #T20WorldCup !!! To defend a score of 132 against this Aussie batting line up is a special effort. Hats off to all the ladies & Poonam Yadav was just brilliant. What a ball to get rid of @EllysePerry !!! Onwards and upwards now 👍🏼 — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) February 21, 2020

Way to go! The first step towards the cup taken and how! #T20WorldCup https://t.co/S4BajG3x2m — Prapthi Mahendranath (@prapthee) February 21, 2020

What a sensational performance By Indian women. Indw won inaugration match of T20 worldcup against Ausw by 17 runs . Player of the match Poonam yadav tooks 4 wickets and shikha pandey tooks 3 wickets.#INDWvsAUSW #AUSWvINDW #T20WorldCup #PoonamYadav pic.twitter.com/oXODxryfxm — Mradul kant gola (@gola_kant) February 21, 2020

What a Match! Congrats Team India!

What a performance by Poonam Yadav. https://t.co/glCYN0wd1T — Amrita 🌸 (@kauramy9) February 21, 2020

Good game overall, hats off to Poonam Yadav, she was absolutely unplayable tonight. India deserved winners tonight, the Aussies have some work to do — Arya (@arya49011716) February 21, 2020

India defeated Australia by 17 Runs in the opening match of Women’s T20 World Cup at Sydney.

Poonam Yadav the Game Changer with 4 Wickets.

The Big Dance is underway with a bang!

Congratulations#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup #BleedBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/flhCy2jJZE — RAJARSHI (@babaighosh) February 21, 2020

It’s not just any cricket battle..

It’s #ICCT20WorldCup 🏆🏏 What a thriller of a beginning of #T20WorldCup #PoonamYadav & #TaniyaBhatia made all the difference to win a low score match💃#INDvAUS Come on #TeamIndia

Bring THE CUP home🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ho7dlGVWwu — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) February 21, 2020

What a fantastic victory by @BCCIWomen as they successfully defended just 133 against the best side in the world & the #T20WorldCup favs Aus.💪

Brilliantly bowling and tactful captaincy did the job.

Wishing them good luck for the rest of the tournament.👍🇮🇳#AUSWvINDW #INDvAUS https://t.co/A8c1Pc5HB7 — Tejas Jha (@jha_tejas26) February 21, 2020

What a start to the @T20WorldCup Wooooohooo Indiaaaa Indiaaaaa #INDvAUS I think it smells like a 👇 pic.twitter.com/I6Ru2ON1IW — Suprita Das (@suprita2009) February 21, 2020

Winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur was thrilled with the victory despite a difficult track to bat on. She said, “Great feeling to win the first game. Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we’re able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that’s what happened. This track wasn’t easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there.”

