‘We will bounce back’: Heartbroken fans take to Twitter after India’s 8-wicket loss against New Zealand

With India staring at the exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, disappointed fans took to social media after the team’s second straight defeat in the tournament, where it lost by eight wickets against New Zealand.
The game began with India losing the toss, again, and New Zealand choosing to bowl first. What followed next was India’s top order struggling to put runs on the scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja ended up being the top scorer with 26 runs off 19 balls as India posted a total of 110. New Zealand, on the other hand, easily chased the target with opener Daryl Mitchell scoring 49 off 35 balls and skipper Kane Williamson scoring an unbeaten 33.
Now, India needs nothing short of a miracle as there is not much they can do except to win the remaining games and hope that other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, fans who are understandably upset at the team’s performance in the last two matches spoke of their “heartbreak” on Twitter, some backed the side to bounce back stronger.
#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ @harbhajan_singh @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/aeAm3rj1mx
— Caustic (@farzan_f11) November 1, 2021
Pakistan watching #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Jipjszyr6E
— prajwal09 🇮🇳 (@PrajwalDukare) November 1, 2021
Broke the heart of the whole country. #INDvNZ #ViratKohli
— Shamshad Ali (@ShamshadAli01) November 1, 2021
Mumbai Airport ka naam Semi final rakh diya jaye to Indian Team Semi final main jasaktii hai 😂😂🙊🙊#INDvNZ | #T20WorldCup21 #BanIPL pic.twitter.com/Ebcged3Ef1
— 💫 H A L Y N O O R 💫 (@Candy5r) November 1, 2021
This Indian team was world class a week ago and it still is, two bad games can’t change that #INDvNZ
— Wajahat (@wajahat0789) November 1, 2021
#INDvNZ#BanIPL pic.twitter.com/A5N3nVHAtf
— M.Hυɱαყσυɳ.β® 🇵🇰 (@i_humayoun) November 1, 2021
Aur main faltu main apne players ko gaali de raha tha vro🥲. Asli panoti toh ye tha. #INDvNZ #India #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3nWTBSRCyn
— Devraj Thombare (@ThombareDevraj) November 1, 2021
Congratulations India our excitement is totally finished now 🥺😒#T20WorldCup21 #MentorDhoni #banipl #INDvNZ #Virat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/UMCi7p99zA
— Jeetu Meena (@snaker__jk) November 1, 2021
#India #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Zr8Ldp1AsU
— प्यारी राधा❤️ (@The_Real_Radha) November 1, 2021
#TeamIndia
Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/j91d5opIRX
— Lucky2Crypto👀 (@LuckyBoY558) November 1, 2021
After Seeing Pakistan And Zeeland match#TeamIndia #INDvNZ #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/KmJr51S2Yy
— Vivek Singh🇮🇳 (@SinghVivek08) November 1, 2021
We’ll bounce back stronger and better next year.#INDvNZ #T20WorldCup
— Ayush🇮🇳 (@its_anandayush) November 1, 2021
Who did this ? 😭 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/4rf8cOCFX6
— Humna. (@Humnayyy) October 31, 2021
Steps to have a good campaign at the ICC WCT20:
Step 1: Win the toss!#T20WC2021 #India #BCCI #INDvNZ #Cricket #Toss
— Calvin Jerome Suares (@wine_d_sizzler) November 1, 2021
