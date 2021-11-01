scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
‘We will bounce back’: Heartbroken fans take to Twitter after India’s 8-wicket loss against New Zealand

Fans who are understandably upset at the team's performance in the last two matches spoke of their "heartbreak" on Twitter, some backed the side to bounce back stronger.

New Delhi
November 1, 2021 11:44:29 am
With India staring at the exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, disappointed fans took to social media after the team’s second straight defeat in the tournament, where it lost by eight wickets against New Zealand.

The game began with India losing the toss, again, and New Zealand choosing to bowl first. What followed next was India’s top order struggling to put runs on the scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja ended up being the top scorer with 26 runs off 19 balls as India posted a total of 110. New Zealand, on the other hand, easily chased the target with opener Daryl Mitchell scoring 49 off 35 balls and skipper Kane Williamson scoring an unbeaten 33.

Now, India needs nothing short of a miracle as there is not much they can do except to win the remaining games and hope that other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, fans who are understandably upset at the team’s performance in the last two matches spoke of their “heartbreak” on Twitter, some backed the side to bounce back stronger.

