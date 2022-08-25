T M Krishna shares heartwarming note he received from co-traveller

Musician TM Krishna has tweeted a heartwarming letter he received from an admirer during a flight. The message written on a napkin has won hearts online and the carnatic vocalist also said he met his co-traveller later in person.

Krishna, author of A Southern Music:The Karnatik Story, wrote that he had kept every note people had given him. “For 3 decades i have kept every note, letter, postcard, scribbles on pieces of paper, tickets etc that people have given/mailed me. They include comments, criticisms, admiration, songs req and personal stories. I received this from a co-traveller ❤️ @IndiGo6E @SUBWAY your napkin,” Krishna tweeted.

For 3 decades i have kept every note, letter, postcard, scribbles on pieces of paper, tickets etc that people have given/mailed me. They include comments, criticisms, admiration, songs req and personal stories. I received this from a co-traveller ❤️ @IndiGo6E@SUBWAY your napkin pic.twitter.com/Xng5o59ET4 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 24, 2022

The handwritten message on the napkin read, “I have enjoyed listening to you on numerous evenings, all of them virtual, so it was a great joy to have seen you in person today and to be flying with you is just as wonderful.”

“I have a very rudimentary understanding of music, nonetheless it moves me deeply to listen to your renditions. I especially enjoy it when you share a bit of insight or background to your music, to carnatic music,” Krishna’s admirer poured in emotions.

The admirer did not want to bother Krishna and wrote the letter from seat number 37F of the flight in which Krishna travelled. “Forgive the medium, I had nothing else at hand and wouldn’t want to bother you in person. In appreciation and gratitude from 37F. PS: I wasnt sure it was you but your beautiful shirt gave you away!” the message read. The musician further said in the comments section that he had since met the person later.

Netizens were moved by the letter and Krishna’s tweet saying he collects every note. “Lovely note shows the sensitivity and the enormous self-control this person has. Although we know it’s impolite and insensitive to interfere with someone’s personal space it would have been incredibly difficult to control myself not to come in person in such a situation,” a Twitter user commented.

Another user wrote, “Beautiful note . Will be great to put all these notes together one day as an archive.” A third user wrote, “So beautiful. I actually have a lump in my throat. Musicians are truly a blessing.”