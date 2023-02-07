Swiggy shares photo of Rajma Chawal tattoo: ‘Ever loved something so much…’

Many North Indians consider the simple dish of Rajma Chawal as their go-to comfort food. Recently a person showed their love towards Rajma Chawal as they got the words “Rajma Chawal” tattooed over their elbow in Devanagari script.

On Sunday, food delivery service Swiggy shared a picture of this tattoo on Twitter and wrote, “Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever”. Swiggy did not mention the identity of the person who got the tattoo.

This tweet soon got mixed reactions from the netizens. While some thought a tattoo based on one’s favourite dish is wholesome, others found it bizarre.

ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever pic.twitter.com/DP9nTdUSNR — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 5, 2023

Commenting on this tweet, a person remarked, “A tattoo of Chole Bhature🤎 on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji🧡”. Contrary to this sentiment, another person wrote, “i would not give this person a seat on the bus even if my stop arrived”.

This is not the only odd tattoo that has gone viral. In June 21, a man in the UK got a pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet. The elaborate tattoos that mimicked the design of Nike shoes were made by famous tattoo artist Dean Gunther. While talking to NeedToKnow.online, the tattoo artist explained that with the tattoo he wanted to create an illusion that his client is wearing shoes. It took more than eight hours to finish making the full feet tattoos.