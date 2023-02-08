Swiggy prompts netizens to pretend they are at Sid-Kiara wedding. Replies are hilarious

The internet has been abuzz with news of the wedding of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple got married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Taking advantage of the buzz surrounding the latest celebrity wedding, online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy prompted its 193400 Twitter followers to pretend as if they had a chance to attend the closely guarded wedding.

In a prompt tweet, Swiggy wrote, “Pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at sid kiara wedding ”.

Chilled beer + chakna is the only “permanent booking” we need 🍻😉 — Bira 91 (@bira91) February 7, 2023

Guest – pineapple ki sabji bhout tasty hai

Me- Paisa ho tho sab kuch acha lagta hai 👀#SidharthKiaraWedding — Harshit Jain👀 (@choleebhatureee) February 7, 2023

Ruseya ranjha ve Mera kyunki pheron se pehle Pani Puri nhi kha sakte. — Priyanka Kharat (@planetofyogini) February 7, 2023

My mummy be like: ye bhi koi khana h meri beti ki shadii m aana tb bataynge hum khana kya hota h😭😭😭 — 🌸 (@qwerty_who_) February 7, 2023

khana chodo photo chahiye photo bas 😭 — Bhoomika (@dingdiingding) February 7, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were dressed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, shared the much-awaited photographs of their wedding on Tuesday night. While sharing the photos, they referred to the famous dialogue from their 2021 film Shershaah and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”