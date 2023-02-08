scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Swiggy prompts netizens to pretend they are at Sid-Kiara wedding. Replies are hilarious

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer.

moment marketing swiggySidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others.

The internet has been abuzz with news of the wedding of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple got married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Taking advantage of the buzz surrounding the latest celebrity wedding, online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy prompted its 193400 Twitter followers to pretend as if they had a chance to attend the closely guarded wedding.

In a prompt tweet, Swiggy wrote, “Pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at sid kiara wedding ”.

Commenting on this tweet, Bira 91, an Indian craft beer brand wrote, “Chilled beer + chakna is the only “permanent booking” we need ”.

Another person jokingly mentioned the desi urge to always undermine the arrangements at other’s weddings and wrote, “My mummy be like: ye bhi koi khana h meri beti ki shadii m aana tb bataynge hum khana kya hota h (My mummy be like: Is this considered good food? Come to my daughter’s wedding and we’ll show you what good food actually means)”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were dressed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, shared the much-awaited photographs of their wedding on Tuesday night. While sharing the photos, they referred to the famous dialogue from their 2021 film Shershaah and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

