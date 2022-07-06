Swiggy launches ‘horse-hunt’ with bounty to find viral deliveryman from Mumbai

Ask Mumbaikars and they’ll tell you how difficult it is to commute in the city during heavy showers, navigating water-logged streets. However, undeterred by it all, a Swiggy delivery person left the internet amazed after a video of him going for delivery on a horse went viral. As netizens petitioned to reward the “hero”, the food delivery services company launched a ‘horse-hunt’ to trace him, looking for help from customers.

Taking to its social media channels, the food company made a tongue-in-cheek announcement, while looking for the “Swiggyman on the horse”. Admitting that the video from Mumbai has propelled them to unexpected fame, they said it was not “unappreciated”. The company said it would like to take credit for his ingenious idea but really can’t. Despite using all their resources to find the man, they have not been successful, it added.

“Who is this gallant young star?” they asked, following it up with, “Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli?”, even wondering what’s in his bag. But most importantly, they wanted to know: “Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day?” They also followed it up with a very pertinent question, “Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

Launching their special mission to “get to the bottom of this story”, they have also put out a bounty. “It’s 5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give intel about our accidental brand ambassador,” the company announced. Not only that, they also introduced a special tribute on its app for the “rider and his steed”. Yes, in case you now place an order, customers shall see a horse-riding icon to indicate delivery person on their app.

Hol up pic.twitter.com/0OdVUYz30E — The Animator From Outer Space ⚛ (@KingTathagat) July 5, 2022

“In the meantime put your Dadarkar gossip gang to work and help us find the man and his gas-propelled machine,” they quipped. However, they also clarified they are not planning to switch their delivery service practices with help of animals.

As the post went drew attention from public and other brands, many came up with jokes and memes, drawing parallels to popular horseman in popular culture. From Peaky Blinders to Majnu Bhai ka ghoda, all have found a mention in their comments section.

Whoever has written this letter certainly managed to push the message and pull the fun out at the same time.. We need a #nationWantsToKnowTheSwiggyGuy trend here 😂😂#swiggy https://t.co/lODyIxg29x — Rohit P. Shirke 👨🏾‍💻 (@rohit_p_shirke) July 6, 2022

Horse riding and trading in #Mumbai on the rise, even though Mahalaxmi Race Course is a thing of the past. https://t.co/g8JuBWTvbc — Amar Jyoti (@ajmahapatra) July 6, 2022

Me to my friend : pic.twitter.com/r1DQpIjhgo — Saif Ibrahim (@theapplefaceguy) July 6, 2022

You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh 🐎 — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) July 5, 2022

Next delivery should be in Majnu bhai style pic.twitter.com/RjzYSmhEm4 — SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) July 5, 2022

That’s Ranjhor ka Rathore, Jay! — Vaidehi🌸✨ (@vaidehiii_m) July 5, 2022

Severe waterlogging in the wake of incessant rainfall threw parts of Mumbai out of gear, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also been asked to remain alert.