Swiggy executive helps Chennai couple contact their son in Secunderabad; Twitter users cheer

Almost anything can be ordered online and delivered to one’s doorstep these days. While delivery apps are very convenient for people, the executives working for such platforms also prove to be quite helpful in times of need. A Twitter user’s thread on how a Swiggy delivery agent came to the aid of an elderly couple from a different city is going viral.

A man named Saikiran Kannan shared on Twitter how his mother, who lives in Bengaluru, helped an elderly couple in Chennai get in touch with their son, who stays in Secunderabad, with the help of the Swiggy delivery executive.

Also Read | Food blogger shares video of delivery agent carrying toddler to work. Zomato responds

“Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address,” Kannan wrote in the tweet.

His mother then ordered some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. “Her idea was to check on Mr X & ensure he was safe and sound. A police complaint was the next option,” he wrote further.

The delivery agent went to the area but could not find the right house as he was unable to locate the exact address. His mother eventually asked the man to keep the items for himself and thanked him for his efforts.

“A few minutes later, my mother asked the old couple to share the contacts of some close friends of Mr X to get more info on his place of stay. And Bingo! The address that was shared earlier was messy. Now we got the exact Google maps location of the place where Mr X was staying in with all the right directions and details,” it says further.

Kannan’s mother, who had saved the contact details of the delivery man, called him again to check if he could go to this new location to check on Mr X again. “The delivery man was kind enough to say that he would do it upon completion of his current delivery order,” it said.

Advertisement

After 30 minutes, the delivery man called saying he was standing outside the person’s flat. Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to Mr X. It turned out that he had met with an accident a few days ago and was under heavy medication. He did not want his parents to get worried and had been avoiding their calls, Kannan said in a series of tweets. The man was getting better, however, and called his parents soon after to narrate the whole incident.

The Swiggy delivery agent named Srinath Srikanth even handed over the goods that the woman had initially bought for the man. His mother transferred some amount in the executive’s GPay account for his efforts.

Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr. X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr. X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address. — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) September 12, 2022

“Appreciate your mom’s presence of mind. Really sweet of her,” said a Twitter user. Kannan replied to the user and wrote, “Thanks. and thanks to her friend who had this idea first which was well executed by my mom.” “Kudos to your mother and swiggy delivery man!” commented another.

“Humanity has not died, we are reminded. All those who think otherwise please understand miracles happen. This is one such example. Your Mom has played a brilliant role. Wonderful,” posted a third.