Meet Khushboo: Gig worker in Mumbai, she dreams of returning to UP as police officer

For many people, Mumbai represents opportunity and a chance to build a new life. But for 23-year-old Khushboo from Uttar Pradesh, the city is not where she hopes to settle permanently. Instead, she sees it as a stepping stone toward a larger goal.

Khushboo’s story recently gained attention after Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor shared a video about her journey. Originally from Ghazipur, she moved to Mumbai on her own, works as a Swiggy delivery partner, and spends her evenings preparing for the UP Police examination.

Sharing her story on social media, Kapoor wrote, “Indian villages have spent decades watching people leave. Khushboo left too. Came to Mumbai from Ghazipur at 23. Delivers food. Studies for the UP Police exam at night.”

What struck him most, however, was her reason for making the move. “But here’s the part that stayed with me. Most people come to Mumbai hoping they never have to go back. Khushboo came so that she could. In a police uniform. For the people in her village. The courage to leave is common. The clarity to know why, that’s the rare thing,” he added.

The video is part of Kapoor’s ongoing Chai Biskoot series, which showcases the personal journeys of Swiggy delivery partners.

Speaking in the video, Khushboo said she comes from a family of five siblings and left for Mumbai without informing her parents. She took up food delivery work to support herself while continuing her studies. During the day, she completes deliveries across the city; at night, she focuses on preparing for the police recruitment exam.

Her dream is clear: to return to her village wearing a police uniform and serve the community she grew up in.

Check out the viral video:

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Towards the end of the interaction, Kapoor surprised Khushboo with a laptop to support her exam preparation.

The story resonated with many online. Several users praised her determination and sense of purpose, while others reflected on the broader realities of gig work and social mobility.

One user wrote, “Ambition is often associated with moving away, climbing higher, and building a better life. But some of the most inspiring journeys are driven by a deeper purpose, using todays sacrifices to create tomorrows impact for the communities that shaped us.”

Another commented, “Interesting insights gathered around chai-biskoot conversation—this is one simple example to confirm that you don’t always have to be in board rooms to gain valuable perspectives. Some of the most meaningful ideas, honest feedback, and practical solutions emerge from informal conversations with people who bring diverse experiences and viewpoints to the table.”

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A third user added, “Getting to know your people is the crux of any people driven organization and the Management going down to meet and greet is the best way this can happen – Kudos.”

Another comment read, “Watching someone navigate the brutal gig economy while holding onto a massive, noble vision for their future is incredibly humbling to witness.”