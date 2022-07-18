This video of a Swiggy delivery man helping a Zomato executive is winning hearts online

In a world where everyone is busy with their own lives, small acts of kindness reaffirm people’s faith in goodness.

A recent video showing a Swiggy delivery agent helping his counterpart from Zomato is winning over the netizens.

ALSO READ | Man rides horse to deliver food amid Mumbai rains. Watch video

The now-viral video, which seems to have been recorded from a car, shows the Swiggy agent on a motorcycle holding hands with the Zomato man riding a bicycle. It appears that the Swiggy delivery agent was helping his Zomato counterpart pick up the pace by tagging him along his motorcycle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sannah Arora (@sannaharora)

This wholesome gesture was shared on social media by Instagram user Sannah Arora, who goes by the user name @sannaharora. While sharing the video, Arora wrote, “True friendship seen on these w extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi!! Ft. @zomato @swiggyindia”.

The video, posted on July 9, has gathered over five lakh likes and thousands of comments. “Divided by companies united by profession,” said a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Best thing i saw today”.

This is not the first time that delivery agents have made the news. In May, a tweet had gone viral that recounted how a Swiggy agent in Bengaluru booked another service to send the order to a customer because he was “too lazy” to complete the delivery himself.

Earlier this month, Swiggy launched a ‘horse-hunt’ with a bounty prize to find the anonymous deliveryman from Mumbai who was seen delivering orders on a horseback.