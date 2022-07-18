This video of a Swiggy delivery man helping a Zomato executive is winning hearts online

July 18, 2022 5:37:20 pm
In a world where everyone is busy with their own lives, small acts of kindness reaffirm people’s faith in goodness.
A recent video showing a Swiggy delivery agent helping his counterpart from Zomato is winning over the netizens.
The now-viral video, which seems to have been recorded from a car, shows the Swiggy agent on a motorcycle holding hands with the Zomato man riding a bicycle. It appears that the Swiggy delivery agent was helping his Zomato counterpart pick up the pace by tagging him along his motorcycle.
This wholesome gesture was shared on social media by Instagram user Sannah Arora, who goes by the user name @sannaharora. While sharing the video, Arora wrote, “True friendship seen on these w extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi!! Ft. @zomato @swiggyindia”.
The video, posted on July 9, has gathered over five lakh likes and thousands of comments. “Divided by companies united by profession,” said a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Best thing i saw today”.
This is not the first time that delivery agents have made the news. In May, a tweet had gone viral that recounted how a Swiggy agent in Bengaluru booked another service to send the order to a customer because he was “too lazy” to complete the delivery himself.
Earlier this month, Swiggy launched a ‘horse-hunt’ with a bounty prize to find the anonymous deliveryman from Mumbai who was seen delivering orders on a horseback.
