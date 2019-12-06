Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Swedish royals join in cleanup of Mumbai’s Versova beach, Indians praise them

The royal couple joined a cleanup drive with volunteers and lawyer Afroz Shah, who was awarded UN Environment's Champion of the Earth award in 2016 for leading efforts to cleanup Versova beach.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2019 12:32:30 pm
swedish royal in india, swedish king royal in mumbai, swedish king queen clean mumbai beach, versova beach, afroz shah, versova beach cleanliness drive, afroz shah mumbai beach clean up, indian news, viral news, indian express King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia pick up trash in Versova beach along with Afroz Shah and other volunteers. (Source: Afroz Shah/ Twitter)

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are in India for their third visit to the nation and have been winning hearts online. First, the royal couple took social media by storm as they chose to fly by a commercial flight and carried their own bags at the airport. On Thursday, they helped clean Mumbai’s Versova beach of garbage and their photos are going viral on social media.

The royal couple joined a cleanup drive with volunteers and lawyer Afroz Shah, who was awarded UN Environment’s Champion of the Earth award in 2016 for leading efforts to cleanup Versova beach. Afroz’s efforts have been credited with bringing back some marine life to the beach again.

Calling the royals’ initiative a “historic moment for Mumbai”, Shah shared photos from their cleanliness drive. “Commoners, Royals, young leaders, Our @mybmc @MumbaiPolice working hard to #BeatPlasticPollution and to protect whales, turtles, dolphins etc,” he tweeted.

The royal couple joined Shah and other volunteers to clear plastic and other waste from the seashore.

As the photos of the Swedish King and Queen went viral, people praised them for their work. Many also praised Shah for his efforts and continuous dedication to the great cause.

People also pointed out that it was sad thing that people from abroad are willing to clean Indian beaches, but the nation’s citizens don’t care enough.

Speaking in Mumbai later, the Swedish king said that climate change is a very important issue for his country, adding that solutions can be “difficult” politically. He said it would be good if specific industries worked on improving their functioning to make themselves more sustainable, PTI reported. He specifically mentioned the shipping sector, which he said can improve on fuel economy and adopt alternative sources of energy.

 

