Rolling swarm of caterpillars perfectly embodies the power of unity; watch video

There are plenty of sayings that shed light on the merits of unity. Now a viral video of a group of caterpillars embodies the same idea, underlining that unity is indeed strength.

The undated clip shows a bunch of caterpillars crawling over each other and moving en masse. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the short video on Friday and wrote, “It’s a group of caterpillars, moving in a formation known as a rolling swarm. This rolling swarm of caterpillars moves faster than any single caterpillar. Power of unity…”.

It’s a group of caterpillars, moving in a formation known as a rolling swarm. This rolling swarm of caterpillars moves faster than any single caterpillar. Power of unity…pic.twitter.com/TibW70GP9n — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 24, 2023

Commenting on the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “Together we stand, divided we fall, Unity is the greatest power of all.” Another person remarked, “Not only that @hvgoenka Sir, I have also learnt that it also save the swarm from predators as they look massive, they are not attacked by prey hunting birds who think them to be a bigger adversary. Greater survival chances.”

There are two main explanations for this collective behaviour displayed by the caterpillars. The first reason can be linked to the logic of ‘safety in numbers’. When caterpillars move in large groups they appear larger, offering them some protection from predators.

The second reason for moving in swarms is that it helps the caterpillars to pick up speed while moving from one place to another. Not just caterpillars, but other insects like dipteran larvae also move in swarms for similar reasons.