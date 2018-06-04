Trolls and ‘their grandmas’ disapproved of Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene in ‘Veere…’, but guess who had the last laugh?

How about your grandmothers by the way? Did they like Veere Di Wedding?(Source: beastoftraal/Twitter) How about your grandmothers by the way? Did they like Veere Di Wedding?(Source: beastoftraal/Twitter)

Even as Veere Di Wedding continues to rake in money at the box office, the trolls seem to be in an overdrive, shaming the actors for merely doing their job. What happens to have irked many is a scene in which Swara Bhasker’s character Sakshi uses a dildo to masturbate. But what seemed strange was that many Twitter users happened to watch the film with their grandmothers and all of them had the same thing to say after they “came out of the theater” — “I’m hindustan and i am ashamed of #veerediwedding”. Strangely (or not), they all ended up spelling masturbation as ‘masturabation’ while tweeting. After Joy Das, a Twitter user, pointed out the similarity in the pattern these ‘sanskari Indians’ had used to troll Bhasker and the film, Netizens got down to doing what they know best — getting the trolls to toe the line.

The tweet that was posted across handles, with not even a comma changed, read: “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said ” I’m hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding”. The last part of the tweet might sound familiar to many, because it was one of the most commonly used lines by trolls back home against the film, when Pakistan banned it for “vulgar language”.

Check out how certain grandmothers happen to get really pissed with Swara Bhasker after watching Veere Di Wedding.

For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/CAB1ab5b4O — Joy (@Joydas) June 2, 2018

For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film. pic.twitter.com/VCn1wroHlf — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2018

Bhasker had the last laugh as she responded to author Rahul Pandita, who was among the Twitter users who had spotted the pattern. She tweeted: “Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!!” After Joy Das tweeted “For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara, she responded : “@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays https://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Why are so many sanskari people watching #VeereDiWedding with their grandmothers? — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) June 2, 2018

The trolls then got a taste of their own medicine thereafter.

Went to watch #VeeraDiWedding with my grandmother, she had no problem with the movie content because it was so boring that she fell asleep 10 minutes after the movie started. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 3, 2018

Ques: Who has seen #VeereDiWedding ?

Ans: Everyone and their Grandmothers. — Victim Flopnihotri (@VictimGames) June 2, 2018

Hey @ReallySwara

I watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandfather. I don’t know how he fealt when that masturabation scene came on screen. As we came out of the theater my grandfather said “chal ek baar aur chalte hain” 😂#VeereDiWedding — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 2, 2018

