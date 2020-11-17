Money Heist actor sings ‘Chunari Chunari’; here is how Sushmita Sen reacted

Sushmita Sen's response and Ituño's video left netizens nostalgic, taking them on a trip down memory lane.

For 90’s kids, the song ‘Chunari Chunari’ from the movie ‘Biwi No. 1’ surely was on their playlists and even today strikes a chord. However, when actor Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murilloan from the popular series ‘Money Heist’ decided to sing the music track, it prompted a slew of reactions online, including one from Sushmita Sen.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @HudHuddDabangg, shows the actor singing the music track and admitting to liking Bollywood dance steps a lot. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

The 1999 hit movie, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sen, was a remake of the 1995 Tamil-language film Sathi Leelavathi.

The clip went viral on several social media platforms, leaving desi netizens pleased. Moreover, it was also noticed by the former Miss Universe, who retweeted the video with a caption, “Yeh Baat.”

Sushmita Sen’s response and Ituño’s video left netizens nostalgic, taking them on a trip down memory lane. Here is how they reacted:

Still having hangover of chunari chunari ❤️ Everything in the song was superb and ofcourse the jodi of my favourite stars in it @BeingSalmanKhan and @thesushmitasen was incredible ❤️ Lots of love and respect ❤️ — Rishabh jhamb (@Rishabhjhamb7) November 14, 2020

Thats one foot tapping song you can’t listen without move. — Riaz ᴬᴴᴹᴱᴰ (@karmariaz) November 14, 2020

Also salman in that green attire was looking so dreamy❤😍 — Afreen Ansari (@afreensk19) November 15, 2020

Iconic y’all are 😍 — brat (@FlybrownG) November 14, 2020

