scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Top news

Money Heist actor sings ‘Chunari Chunari’; here is how Sushmita Sen reacted

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @HudHuddDabangg, features the actor from the popular series 'Money Heist' singing the music track and admitting to liking Bollywood dance a lot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 17, 2020 8:05:15 pm
Sushmita Sen Money Heist Raquel Singing 'Chunari Chunari', Sushmita Sen, Money Heist, Raquel Singing 'Chunari Chunari' viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSushmita Sen's response and Ituño's video left netizens nostalgic, taking them on a trip down memory lane.

For 90’s kids, the song ‘Chunari Chunari’ from the movie ‘Biwi No. 1’ surely was on their playlists and even today strikes a chord. However, when actor Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murilloan from the popular series ‘Money Heist’ decided to sing the music track, it prompted a slew of reactions online, including one from Sushmita Sen.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @HudHuddDabangg, shows the actor singing the music track and admitting to liking Bollywood dance steps a lot. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

The 1999 hit movie, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sen, was a remake of the 1995 Tamil-language film Sathi Leelavathi.

The clip went viral on several social media platforms, leaving desi netizens pleased. Moreover, it was also noticed by the former Miss Universe, who retweeted the video with a caption, “Yeh Baat.”

Sushmita Sen’s response and Ituño’s video left netizens nostalgic, taking them on a trip down memory lane. Here is how they reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement