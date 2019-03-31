‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj’s savage reply to a tweet wins hearts online

When it comes to social media, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is among the prompt Indian politicians who impresses many with her witty tweets and replies. Moreover, Swaraj is also known for her savage and humourous comebacks, and yet again, in her recent exchange of tweets, she respectfully responded to a tweet that claimed that someone else was handling her account for her.

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” tweeted Swaraj in response to a Samit Padhy who tweeted, “Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for!!”

Padhy’s comment was on a tweet by the Foreign Minister, where she responded to a user who wondered why she was calling herself a”chowkidar”.

Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad. https://t.co/dCgiBPsagz — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Swaraj’s reply was met with praise, as many lauded the minister for her “promptness” and “humour”. “You have great comic timing. Love your promptness mam,” read one of the many comments on the post.

