Toggle Menu
‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj’s savage reply to a tweet wins hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/sushma-swarajs-savage-reply-tweet-reactions-5651414/

‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj’s savage reply to a tweet wins hearts online

Swaraj's reply was met with praise, as many lauded the minister for her "promptness" and "humour". "You have great comic timing. Love your promptness mam," read one of the many comments on the post.

Sushma Swaraj, Hindus in Pakistan, religious conversion, hindus in pakistan, conversion to muslims, hindu muslim conversion, India Pakistan relation, Pakistan, Fawad Choudhary, Ministry of External Affairs, India news, Indian Express
The comment was on a tweet by the Foreign Minister, where she responded to a user who wondered why she was calling herself a “chowkidar”. (Source: Twitter)

When it comes to social media, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is among the prompt Indian politicians who impresses many with her witty tweets and replies. Moreover, Swaraj is also known for her savage and humourous comebacks, and yet again, in her recent exchange of tweets, she respectfully responded to a tweet that claimed that someone else was handling her account for her.

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” tweeted Swaraj in response to a Samit Padhy who tweeted, “Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for!!”

Padhy’s comment was on a tweet by the Foreign Minister, where she responded to a user who wondered why she was calling herself a”chowkidar”.

Swaraj’s reply was met with praise, as many lauded the minister for her “promptness” and “humour”. “You have great comic timing. Love your promptness mam,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anushka Sharma's latest pictures led people to think she has back pain
2 CCTV footage captures man stealing python by putting it in his pants
3 Guardian article calls jackfruit 'spectacularly ugly', invites Twitterati's wrath