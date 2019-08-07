‘Thank you for your services’: Netizens mourn Sushma Swaraj’s demise

Toggle Menu
From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport and travel home from war-torn countries, every request for help, small or big, never bypassed the attention Swaraj, who has blazed a trail for future foreign ministers through her social media heroics.

Former external affairs minister died after suffering a heart attack at her residence.

The sudden demise of former cabinet minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night left people across the country in a state of shock. The veteran BJP leader suffered a cardiac arrest at her Delhi residence and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she breathed her last. She was 67.

One of the most popular and respected politicians of her time, leaders from across political parties expressed shock at her passing away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her demise and termed it a “personal loss”.

Swaraj, who was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government at the age of 25, also was the first woman chief minister of Delhi. She was also credited to be the first Indian foreign minister to advocate “digital diplomacy”.

From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport and travel home from war-torn countries, every request for help, small or big, never bypassed the attention Swaraj, who has blazed a trail for future foreign ministers through her social media heroics. She also often won hearts with her witty and sassy replies online too.

With her prompt and round-the-clock presence on Twitter that helped not just Indians abroad but also foreign nationals seeking help, she was often lauded and showered praise for her motherly love and being there always. As Netizens mourned her death not just in India, but also people from across the border, many described her as the ‘Iron Lady’ and ‘Mother India’ who changed the perception of how bureaucrats and politicians work.

Swaraj, who suffered a heart attack and collapsed at her home on Jantar Mantar Road, was brought to the hospital at 9.35 pm. According to the AIIMS statement, a team of doctors performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for around 70-80 minutes. She was declared dead at 10.50 pm. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

