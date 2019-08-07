‘Thank you for your services’: Netizens mourn Sushma Swaraj’s demise

The sudden demise of former cabinet minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night left people across the country in a state of shock. The veteran BJP leader suffered a cardiac arrest at her Delhi residence and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she breathed her last. She was 67.

One of the most popular and respected politicians of her time, leaders from across political parties expressed shock at her passing away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her demise and termed it a “personal loss”.

Swaraj, who was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government at the age of 25, also was the first woman chief minister of Delhi. She was also credited to be the first Indian foreign minister to advocate “digital diplomacy”.

From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport and travel home from war-torn countries, every request for help, small or big, never bypassed the attention Swaraj, who has blazed a trail for future foreign ministers through her social media heroics. She also often won hearts with her witty and sassy replies online too.

With her prompt and round-the-clock presence on Twitter that helped not just Indians abroad but also foreign nationals seeking help, she was often lauded and showered praise for her motherly love and being there always. As Netizens mourned her death not just in India, but also people from across the border, many described her as the ‘Iron Lady’ and ‘Mother India’ who changed the perception of how bureaucrats and politicians work.

Sad to hear shocking news about #SushmaSwaraj 😔

The personality of Sushma mam had an image of Iron lady. She also helped the Pakistani people, may Allah give peace to the departed soul.#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/fLB2CNEToL — Fiyaat🇵🇰 (@Fiyaat_) August 7, 2019

At 4’11”, she was a billion aspirations tall #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/dHyclkZoqr — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) August 7, 2019

You’re a Complete helpful External Affairs Minister for Every Foreign lives. We all Miss U Sushma Ji 😭😭😭 #RIPSushmaJi May Your Soul Rest In Peace. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/g7IlmrBPGw — Krishna (@AtheistKrishnaa) August 7, 2019

A tribute to the woman who was a mother figure to millions of Indians. I still can’t believe she left us just like that. At a loss for words.

Rest in peace Sushma Swaraj ji. There was no one like you and there can never be.#SushmaSwaraj#Hue_Wing pic.twitter.com/GLwgC4tCsK — Hue Wing (@Hue_Wing) August 7, 2019

I have no words for dear sushma swaraj she was great leader .but more than leader she did work as mother for indian which live in other https://t.co/VgJkEkunms will live forever in our heart @SushmaSwaraj om santi#SushmaSwaraj #SushmaSwarajji pic.twitter.com/sIa857ThcI — Kt hindustani (@Kt34432729) August 7, 2019

No words can describe such a wonderful person who worked day & night for future of India.. She was one of the most generous person in our indian politics… Sushmaji lost is like a loss of mother for all Indians…

Om Shanti.. 🙏🙏#sushmaswaraj #RIPSushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/uo0LCQhAQM — JIGAR (@jigardhruv) August 6, 2019

Blast from the past : Sushama ji hugging 2 children from Kerala, Benson & bency who received AIDS from their mother (both parents passed away because of AIDS) Both of the children were removed from their school because of the fear of spreading virus. #RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/S6LV550XV9 — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) August 7, 2019

This picture is enough to tell the power of the Iron lady.

Most lovable foreign minister ever.

In the man dominance world #SushmaSwaraj made her identity as iron lady of India.

India will never ever get the Foreign minister,leader,great soul like her!#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/MhjGir8kKO — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) August 7, 2019

Iron Lady who was admired by all inspite mincing no words We lost a great fighter, a great patriot and a great human being! #RIPSushmaJi #RIPSushmaSwaraj #SushmaSawraj pic.twitter.com/19zpXXrgS6 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 7, 2019

Roared like a tigress in UN for India Took care of people like a mother The most inspiring women leader of our times A person who commanded respect across party lines. RIP #SushmaSwaraj Mam , there’s not one eye that isn’t teary today.🙏 — The ODD one (@AnandMund) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj : RIP

She granted medical visas to many Pakistanis for treatment. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and generosity.#RIPSushmaSwarajJi#sushmaswaraj 😢 pic.twitter.com/JSfkFy4rJx — 🇱🇾Mir Faraz Ahmed Bhutto🇱🇾 (@MirFarazAhmedB3) August 6, 2019

In 2017, she has issued visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment, including two for bone marrow transplants & a five-year-toddler suffering from eye cancer.

A great loss not only for India but also for those who have faith in humanity.

RIP!

Condolences from 🇵🇰#sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/GaYl2yGGbR — امید سحر (@UmeedeSehar77) August 6, 2019

Swaraj, who suffered a heart attack and collapsed at her home on Jantar Mantar Road, was brought to the hospital at 9.35 pm. According to the AIIMS statement, a team of doctors performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for around 70-80 minutes. She was declared dead at 10.50 pm. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.