Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw amuse netizens with their ‘Baazigar’ mimicry

Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw seem to have found the perfect way to entertain their fans off the field. In a video posted by Yadav, the two cricketers are seen mimicking a scene from the 1993 Bollywood thriller Baazigar, and netizens are loving it.

In the video, which has now garnered over 2 million views, Yadav and Shaw, who recently completed their mandatory quarantine to rejoin the Indian cricket team at the Lord’s cricket ground, are seen recreating a hilarious scene by Jonny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo from the movie. Just like in the movie, the two cricketers laugh incessantly, one after another.

Watch the video here:

Flooded with several comments, the cricketers’ acting skills left fans utterly amused. Many, including Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, responded to the viral clip. “Didn’t know Quarantine hits so bad and harr,” joked a user, while another commented, “Those laughs.”

If you are unable to recall the original scene from the movie, here, take a look: