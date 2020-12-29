scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

‘Surprise inspection’: Video shows three bear cubs entering Chhattisgarh police station

The 20-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the cubs calming walking on the road as an onlooker records them on camera.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 4:57:53 pm
Weeks after four people were killed in a bear attack in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh, a video has gone viral showing  three bear cubs entering a police station in Kanker. A video of the bears roaming around the station premises was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who joked that they had arrived for a late night “surprise inspection”.

The 20-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the animals calming walking on the road as an onlooker records the incident on camera.

Watch the video here:

“Kanker late-night surprise inspection in the police station premises. Three bear cubs entered the police station. Salute to the bravery and patience of the soldiers on duty who, despite facing these conditions, keep public service before themselves. However, it is also important to take care of safety measures,” Kabra tweeted.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens, with some calling it a common occurrence in Kanker.

On December 7, a wild bear attacked a group of villagers in Koriya district when they were returning from a nearby jungle, leaving four dead and three injured.

