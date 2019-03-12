Surf Excel Holi ad draws flak, and praise

Traditionally, Holi has been an obvious opportunity for detergent companies to advertise their products. But a latest Surf Excel ad has been portrayed in different colours despite its seemingly positive take on communal harmony. The online backlash from some sections has been so severe that #BoycottSurfExcel has been trending for a few days now.

Surf Excel’s one-minute ad titled ‘Rang Laaye Sang’ (colours bring us together) features two kids, a little Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, enjoying Holi with other kids. The ad shows the girl choosing to get stained with colours to protect her Muslim friend who has to go to a nearby mosque to offer namaaz. The ad ends with the boy entering the mosque, in a pristine white kurta-pyjama, and promising the girl he’ll join in the celebrations soon after.

“A beautiful story of how the colours of Holi can truly be the colours of oneness – melting differences & bringing people together,” the brand wrote while releasing the ad. Initially, the ad with their motto ‘daag achhe hai’ (stains are good), garnered a lot of attention online and and was showered with love and praise for promoting India’s unity in diversity.

But the negative comments did not take long. Some argued that the ad was promoting “love jihad” and dubbed it controversial saying it promotes “Hindu phobia”. Others questioned the logic of the ad as namaaz can be offered at home too. Some others were irked by Holi colours being compared to ‘daag’. A few even asked Hindustan Unilever, the company which owns Surf Excel, if they would reverse the gender in the ad and show it differently.

#BoycottSurfExcel showing love jihad.. Think of reversing the gender then you will feel the diffrence — Rahul Mishra (@er_rahulmishra) March 12, 2019

To @HUL_News, #Masjid is not required to offer Namaz as per Quran so this Holi read Namaz at home. No need to step out. Regarding #lovejihad propoganda start making reverse advertisement now. Lets see their tolerance when a burqa clad girl is playing holi 😂 #BoycottSurfExcel pic.twitter.com/sMjOOFl8jI — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 9, 2019

However, many online came forward to laud the brand for its advertisement and said Holi has always been a festival for all and the ad truly reflects what it means to be in India, slamming people who tried to promote hate online.

Would like to say sorry, on behalf of these two kids, to all the people getting offended by the surf excel ad.

Bachein hena abhi, Nafratein seekhi nahi hongi shayad.#SurfExcel #Surf_Excel_India #surfexcelad pic.twitter.com/t0bUEsWZMP — Aýush (@Aa_u_sh) March 12, 2019

People who are finding that #SurfExcel ad Offensive are just Dangerous for the Humanity, Society and this world. They are just Threat. — SUNIL (@ImSGaraka) March 12, 2019

One of the best ad ever I seen.I am going to buy a couple of #SurfExcel EXTRA after watching this ad.

The #SurfExcel ad is injurious to the Health of #Religious_Hatred.

Advance HAPPY HOLI….. pic.twitter.com/7nRgRsa8K9 — Samim Mondal🇮🇳 (@AsnSami) March 12, 2019

#SurfExcel how nicely the ad reflects the most unique ethos of India 🇮🇳, harmony in diversity and mutual coexistence. India needs more uniting ideas like this in times like this when people want to creat divide.#lovetheSurfExceladd — aarish nawaz (@AarishNawaz) March 12, 2019

@surfexcel @hinduunilever Guys I loved the recent advertising. It was absolutely brilliant and to the point. Please do not take down the ad due to pressure. I believe for every 10 people standing against, there are 100s that are standing for it. Kudos to you on a job well done. — JAIDEEP SINGH (@LogicalBee) March 12, 2019

Well done #SurfExcel for promoting religious harmony in these times! Great ad too.

Ignore the haters. https://t.co/TnjUUAr8Tz — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) March 10, 2019

I have a better suggestion. Bhakts should be washed properly with Surf Excel. Kyunki Surf ki dhulai daag ko karain saaf. https://t.co/YiYrW4AM2j — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019

I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught.

It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters. — Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019

This ad of #SurfExcel can only make communal people angry. Not anyone who likes to live in peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/ICCJLtdqtZ — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) March 10, 2019

Me- "Surf Excel ad promotes communal harmony. Which part of it offends you?" Bhakt- "Harmony" — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) March 10, 2019

Hindustan Unilever had recently drawn flak online for their Kumbh Mela ad for Brook Bond Tea, triggering another call for boycott of the company’s products.