Enraged by Surf Excel ad, users give Microsoft Excel app one-star rating on Play store

Surf Excel detergent’s latest advertisement featuring two children, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, celebrating Holi did not go down well with some sections of social media users. The hashtag #BoycottSurfExcel has been trending on social media for days now, with people offended by the ad seeking a complete ban on the sale of the company’s products. Several of them even shared images of them setting fire to packets of detergent.

The outrage has now moved from social media platforms to the Google Play store, and Microsoft Excel was the unlikely victim of people’s wrath as many enraged Android users believed it had some link with Surf Excel.

Clearly confused between the two brands due to the presence of the word ‘excel’ in their names, some users called the Microsoft product “Hindu Phobic” and even asked Surf Excel to “go back”. However, there were others who were aware that the software had nothing to do with the detergent brand, but still gave the software a poor rating.

However, it did not take long for vigilant netizens to notice this blunder and to troll those who were confused between the two brands.

When you are confused between #SurfExcel and Microsoft Excel, shit happens.

I have not laughed this hard in a long time.

I have not laughed this hard in a long time.

I think they got lost online a bit.

This isn’t the first time that an app has seen its ratings plummet due to the anger of Google Play users. In the past, Snapdeal and Snapchat have seen their ratings on the Google Play store affected by angry users.