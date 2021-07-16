Surekha Sikri’s recital of Faiz’s ‘Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat’ poem resurfaces online

Since being shred on the platform, the video has managed to garner over 5 lakh views. (Picture credit: Urdu Studio/YouTube)

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. As tributes poured in for the actor, an old video of her reciting Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s iconic poem Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat has resurfaced online.

Created by Manish Gupta for Urdu Studio, a YouTube channel, the video was originally shot in 2017. Sikri’s soulful rendition of the poem had received widespread love from across the world.

Towards the end of the video, as she finishes her rendition, the actor can be seen getting emotional. Since being shared on YouTube, the video has managed to garner over 5 lakh views.

Watch the video here:

The three-time national award-winning actress was reportedly suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

Surekha Sikri first appeared on the silver screen in the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. She went on to gain recognition for her roles in films like Govind Nihalani’s Tamas, Shyam Benegal’s Mammo and Sardari Begum.

In the 90s, she was prominently featured in television shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Just Mohabbat. It was her time on the TV show Balika Vadhu that made her a household name amongst the masses.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat remains a classic for all poetry lovers till now. The poem appears in his first book, the first collection of his poems, titled Naqsh-e Faryadi (The Image of One Who Laments).