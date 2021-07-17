Amul celebrates ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor Surekha Sikri’s legacy with beautiful cartoon

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away in Mumbai on Friday (July 16), leaving a void in the Hindi film and television industries. As tributes poured in from all corners celebrating her phenomenal acting and stage presence, Amul too joined in to pay homage to the acting legend.

Amul’s latest topical featured the three-time National Award-winning actor in her iconic roles in feature film Badhaai Ho and popular TV show Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. The monochromatic cartoon left many emotional online as they recalled the powerful roles she played over four decades.

“Har role mein Badhai mili (Got applauded for every role),” the dairy brand wrote. Take a look at the tribute here:

The actor, who was ailing for a long time and had suffered two brain strokes in 2018 and 2020, passed away on Friday of a cardiac arrest.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, she graduated from National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971. The veteran actor’s career spanned theatre, films and television.

Surekha Sikri made her debut with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and played author-backed roles across films in various industries. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

She was last seen in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories in the section helmed by Zoya Akhtar.