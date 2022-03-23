‘How not to make chai’: Surat vendor’s fruit tea leaves netizens disgusted

To say that experiments with food are getting out of hand in India will not be an exaggeration. From bizarre twists to Maggi and chaats made with desi mithai, now there’s a video of a vendor giving a makeover to a cup of tea with a fruity punch. The video of the vendor making the tea has netizens freaking out.

In the video on Instagram, the vendor is first seen boiling a pot full of milk. Just when people think he’ll be adding tea leaves next, he is seen breaking up a banana and throwing it into the pot. As the milk continues to boil on the stove, he adds the tea leaves along with some other fruits as well.

Starting with sapodilla, also known as chikoo, and then grating some apples, the man finishes the fruit tea by boiling the concoction a little more before straining it to be served. Shared by @foodie_incarnate on the platform, the blogger informed the unusual tea was discovered by him on the streets of Surat in Gujarat.

[Disclaimer: the video has strong language, viewers’ discretion is advised]

In the longer video shared on YouTube, the blogger reveals that the tea is available at a unique stall in the Gopipura area of Surat. In the video, the blogger also claims that the tea was not made at the request of some internet food blogger but the vendor claimed he has been selling it for “12 years”, although he couldn’t independently verify it.

Asked by the blogger what led to his creative cuppa, the vendor is heard saying he was once challenged by a drunk man that fruits don’t go well with tea.

While the Instagram video made it seem like all the fruits are added to the tea, the longer video shows there are two varieties. One with banana and chikoo and another with the apple.

Even though the blogger was not seen tasting the tea, netizens ruled it might not only taste bad but could also be bad for one’s health. While roadside tea stalls are bliss to most Indians, who love to have the access to their favourite chai at every nook and corner, this one has left many with a bad taste in their mouths.