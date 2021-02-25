Surat Traffic Police’s ‘Get Lucky’ post featuring Daft Punk wins praise online

Many who came across the post lauded the department for their creativity.

Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk split 28 years after arriving on the electronic music scene. As social media user paid homage to the Parisians, Surat Traffic Police decided to cash in on the buzz with an important message on road safety.

Taking to Facebook, the department shared an image of the duo in their racing suits and iconic robot helmets. “You don’t need to ‘Get Lucky’ when you’re wearing a helmet!”, the post read.

Many who came across the post lauded the department for their creativity. While one user wrote, “Surat police wild,” another wrote, “They saw this post and decided to break up”.

The popular French EDM duo announced their slit with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue.”

In the now-viral video, musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, in their iconic robot costumes, bid farewell to each other before one of them hits a self-destruct switch.