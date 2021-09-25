Surat Police’s video showing a daughter reminding her dad about traffic rules gets thumbs-up online

While parents often admonish children in a bid to help them learn several things, the roles apparently got reversed in a short awareness video by the Gujarat police which is currently going viral.

The thought-provoking clip released by the Surat City Police on Instagram shows a little girl reminding her father not to flout the rules. The video begins with the man scolding his daughter for breaking the rules, saying he would be more strict from now and punish her for such incidents.

As the conversation continues in the car, the man is seen driving on the wrong side of the road. The little girl notices this and asks who will punish him for breaking traffic rules. Caught off-guard, the father looks embarrassed.

The video ends with a note asking adults to be mindful of their actions as younger generations often observe and pick up habits from them.

Watch the video:

“Driving on the wrong side does not only put you in harm’s way but also your fellow citizens,” the Surat traffic police wrote while sharing the clip. It added that younger generations will learn the importance of traffic rules and become safe drivers only when adults strictly observe the rules themselves.

Netizens loved the concept with many saying that the video was a good way to raise awareness about public safety.