Surat hero Ketan lauded for risking life to save students from coaching centre fire

At least 20 students died after a massive fire engulfed Takshashila arcade, a three-storey commercial complex in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday. Several students, who were attending summer coaching classes on the building’s illegally covered rooftop, began jumping out of windows as the fire consumed a wooden stairway which was the only entry and exit point to the building. Three students died while trying to jump out.

Ketan Chodvudiya, who lives just behind the building was on his way home, when he saw the fire and stopped. He climbed the building, perched himself on a ledge, and saved several students who were jumping from the top floor of the building. Several social media users are commending Ketan for helping others before saving himself.

Braveheart 🙏

The police Saturday arrested one of the accused who ran classes in the building. Two others are absconding. Follow live updates of the Surat fire here.