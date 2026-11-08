Surat businessman gives each employee over Rs 1 lakh as Diwali bonus

A Surat-based businessman is making waves for the generous Diwali bonus he gave each of his 20 employees. According to a report on the Jagran website, Ramswaroop Munde distributed cash bonuses of more than Rs 1 lakh.
Munde, who runs a clothing business in the Varachha area of Surat, decided to reward his workers with a substantial festive bonus in recognition of their dedication and contribution to his business.
Instead of handing over cash in traditional envelopes, Munde arranged bundles of fresh currency notes on silver-coloured puja platters decorated for the occasion. The platters featured currency notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.
‘Like family members’
The report stated that for Munde, the gesture was about more than just sharing money during the festive season. He considers his employees an integral part of his business and believes their hard work and loyalty have played a significant role in its growth, according to the report.
“They are like family members,” he said.
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The video quickly gained recognition on social media, amassing a wave of reactions. “Great work you are great business you understand Whatever it is, it is because of your employee,” an Instagram user wrote. “Pure heart person in the world,” another user commented.
“Great job. Making a difference to people’s lives,” a third user reacted.
The report added that the businessman also wanted to ensure that his employees could celebrate Diwali with their families without worrying about expenses.
According to Aaj Tak, Munde’s decision also stemmed from his personal experiences. Having grown up in poverty, he understands the financial difficulties families face and the challenges of managing everyday expenses.