Surat businessman gives each employee over Rs 1 lakh as Diwali bonus

A Surat-based businessman is making waves for the generous Diwali bonus he gave each of his 20 employees. According to a report on the Jagran website, Ramswaroop Munde distributed cash bonuses of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Munde, who runs a clothing business in the Varachha area of Surat, decided to reward his workers with a substantial festive bonus in recognition of their dedication and contribution to his business.

Instead of handing over cash in traditional envelopes, Munde arranged bundles of fresh currency notes on silver-coloured puja platters decorated for the occasion. The platters featured currency notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.