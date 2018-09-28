Sabarimala verdict: What a month for empowerment, say Twitterati

Sabarimala verdict: People welcome Supreme Court’s verdict of allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Source: File Photo) Sabarimala verdict: People welcome Supreme Court’s verdict of allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Source: File Photo)

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The apex court, in a 4:1 majority, stated that the temple practice violates the rights of Hindu women and the ban is a form of gender discrimination. Headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a five-judge Constitution bench, stated that the provision in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 violated the right of Hindu women to practice religion.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict

The verdict has been welcomed with people taking to social media to express their happiness. “What month for empowerment. Triple Talak gone, Adultery not a crime, LGBTQ can live in please and now #Sabarimala. Pillars of patriarchy is going down,” read one of the many comments tweeted out using hashtag #Sabarimala.

#Sabarimala For men who find presence of women in the temple unacceptable, there’s an option they can exercise. They themselves Stop going there.☺ — Paramvir Singh (@ChParamvir) September 28, 2018

What month for empowerment. Triple Talk gone, Adultery not a crime, LGBTQ can live in please and now #Sabarimala. Pillars of patriarchy is going down. #SabarimalaVerdict — Honey George (@honeygeorge74) September 28, 2018

Indian Supreme Court is on roll these days👏#Sabarimala — Pri ♥ EXID (@potatovoldemort) September 28, 2018

Well progressive judgment by the Supreme Court of India. Finally SC ended a ban that prevented women of the menstrual age from entering the #Sabarimala in the Kerala. Undaunted this #SabarimalaVerdict cleared women’s dignity, respect & equality — Sanny Singh (@isannysingh) September 28, 2018

Hum kaise samajh me rah rahe hai jaha khud ek devi ko mandir me prawesh ke liye supreme court ko aadesh dena padh raha hai…#Sabarimala — Atif Bharatiya (@Atif_Bharatiya) September 28, 2018

Welcoming the historical judgement of Supreme court of India. #Sabarimala #SabarimalaVerdict Really, never expected such a brave decision. https://t.co/nUIXgCTG9H — jubildas (@jubildas) September 28, 2018

Thank you, @jsaideepak , @People4Dharma , @Kuvalayamala and the women who initiated the #ReadyToWait campaign for putting up such a good fight for the real, true devotees 🙏#Sabarimala — Tishtriyā (@tishtriya) September 28, 2018

However, some people also had something funny to say about the verdict:

With that, the SC takes away the ‘Me Time’ men had annually in the name of god. #Sabarimala — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) September 28, 2018

Next Supreme Court should decide whether restricting stag entry in pubs is also gender discrimination or not. #Sabarimala — Being Mohil Malhotra (@MalhotraMohil) September 28, 2018

The Sabarimala temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. It is one of the most famous temples in Kerala. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) manages the temple.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd