Friday, September 28, 2018
Sabarimala verdict: What a month for empowerment, say Twitterati

Supreme Court's verdict on the entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala has been welcomed by many. People took to social media to express their views. The Sabarimala temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is one of the most famous temples in Kerala.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 1:17:33 pm
In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The apex court, in a 4:1 majority, stated that the temple practice violates the rights of Hindu women and the ban is a form of gender discrimination. Headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a five-judge Constitution bench, stated that the provision in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 violated the right of Hindu women to practice religion.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict

The verdict has been welcomed with people taking to social media to express their happiness. “What month for empowerment. Triple Talak gone, Adultery not a crime, LGBTQ can live in please and now #Sabarimala. Pillars of patriarchy is going down,” read one of the many comments tweeted out using hashtag #Sabarimala.

However, some people also had something funny to say about the verdict:

The Sabarimala temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. It is one of the most famous temples in Kerala. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) manages the temple.

