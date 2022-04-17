scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Must Read

#SupportSmallBusinesses: IAS officer shares video of family setting up fruit shop in perfect sync

The IAS officer, Supriya Sahu, urged people to not bargain with small businesses.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 4:58:50 pm
Support small businesses, small business, IAS officer viral video small business, watermelon vendor small business, support local businesses, Indian ExpressSmall businesses that are set up across roadsides are often displaced during anti-encroachment drives and have to face police harassment routinely.

They say when you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. In a world where big corporations are slowly taking over all forms of businesses, it becomes even more important to buy from a community or family-run enterprise.

On Saturday, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a video that showed members of a family setting up their watermelon shop late in the night.

ALSO READ |‘Dubara nhi aana yaar’: Conversation between shopkeeper and robber in Pakistan leaves people in splits

In the 13-second video, a group of three adults and two children can be seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronised steps.

While sharing the video, Sahu wrote, “Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season. Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood. Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses”.

So far, the video has gathered over 40,000 views and thousands of likes. The video seems to have touched netizens who voiced how bargaining with local vendors or small businesses is unethical.

Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “We don’t bargain when we walk into a mall. Then why do we want to squeeze the poor who work so hard? ”

Some people also pointed out that many vendors who set up roadside shops, like the ones shown in the video, often are displaced during anti-encroachment drives and have to face police harassment routinely.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement