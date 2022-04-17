SupportSmallBusinesses: IAS officer shares video of family setting up fruit shop in perfect sync

They say when you support a small business, you are supporting a dream. In a world where big corporations are slowly taking over all forms of businesses, it becomes even more important to buy from a community or family-run enterprise.

On Saturday, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a video that showed members of a family setting up their watermelon shop late in the night.

In the 13-second video, a group of three adults and two children can be seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronised steps.

Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season.Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood.Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/k2uHOvvmcE — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 16, 2022

While sharing the video, Sahu wrote, “Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season. Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood. Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses”.

These small family businesses needs our support and once they established I am sure they will pay back to us by giving best quality products coz for them it is human connect through which they sale. This is the Era of innovation and entrepreneurship. — Yash Dadhwadia (@Yashdadhwadia) April 16, 2022

Really like your empathy towards them. Very rare these days from administrative class. People are way too egoistic and hardly care for anyone, this applies to most of the upper middle class who are well todo but they are always in denial. — Samir (@suspendedsamir) April 16, 2022

Appreciate your support mam, but for once listen to their struggles. The torture they suffer from police will make you in tears. Yo will wonder whether we have got freedom or not. — Vasanth Raj (@cooldudeYVR) April 16, 2022

To think of it one such water melon shop was vandalized recently. Only poor get affected by our whimsies — Dhakshina (@dhaksr) April 16, 2022

We don’t bargain when we walk into a mall. Then why do we want to squeeze the poor who work so hard? 👇🏼 https://t.co/fn8Slmbtda — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) April 16, 2022

Agree with you ! Have stopped doing and try to buy from these vendors only as much as possible . — Vinita jain (@vini1412) April 17, 2022

Mam please stop the bribe collection from these local vendors by the local rowdies — Venkisangi (@venkisanki) April 16, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, the video has gathered over 40,000 views and thousands of likes. The video seems to have touched netizens who voiced how bargaining with local vendors or small businesses is unethical.

Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “We don’t bargain when we walk into a mall. Then why do we want to squeeze the poor who work so hard? ”

Some people also pointed out that many vendors who set up roadside shops, like the ones shown in the video, often are displaced during anti-encroachment drives and have to face police harassment routinely.