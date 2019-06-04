Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 trailer is out and these are the memes inspired by it

After a long wait, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Super 30 was finally released Tuesday. The film is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the famous teacher from Bihar, who is hailed for his record of training pupils to crack the coveted IIT entrance exam.

Advertising

Anand Kumar launched his educational program titled Super 30 in Patna, in 2002 under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. Under this, 30 meritorious students from economically backward backgrounds are selected and trained every year for the JEE examination.

However, the Krrish actor seems to be trying really hard to fit into the character, often struggling especially with his Bihari diction.

As the trailer continues to clock views on YouTube, people on Twitter were hooked to some of the scenes and it’s catchy dialogues. While for some Roshan’s line on a miscalculation, “Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho, Bhai!” inspired memes, others used a line about cheating to express their feelings in similar situations.

Sample these:

*Hrithik tries to speak in Bihari accent* Advertising Bihari people to Hrithik:#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3heZM392GX — Vaibhav… (@lamevaibhav) June 4, 2019

Maths Teacher : Solve this question. Actual answer : 25 My answer : 374.58292 Teacher : pic.twitter.com/gGZU969KBq — grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) June 4, 2019

Me: From tomorrow I am going to get up in the morning, workout, eat healthy and be productive.

Inner Me: pic.twitter.com/D4VweF90ga — Zain Ahmed (@TheZainny) June 4, 2019

Indian parents when kids are born.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/FK7q6z9q0d — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 4, 2019

Me to relatives who constantly judge at the family functions. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/sX5n8O6X0N — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 4, 2019

#Super30Trailer

Mom: idhar aa nahi maarungi!

Me: ok

*mom beats the shit out of me*

8 y/r me crying: pic.twitter.com/bDjksHxGOm — BITCH_AARI🇮🇳 (@who_is_pc) June 4, 2019

#Super30Trailer

When You have bae but she can’t talk to you late night because her parents keep her phone with them. pic.twitter.com/xLKYpq76or — Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) June 4, 2019

Teacher to Student when he forgets to evaluate the constant of integration after writing the correct equation#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/ZduJjB4ma2 — Abhi (@Abhijit17318750) June 4, 2019

Every congressi opinion about EVMs after election results. pic.twitter.com/a1qm7bNuqP — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) June 4, 2019

The film set to be released on July 12, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Vijay Varma, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh, along with Pankaj Tripathi playing the main antagonist.