Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 trailer is out and these are the memes inspired by it

After a long wait, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Super 30 was finally released Tuesday. The film is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the famous teacher from Bihar, who is hailed for his record of training pupils to crack the coveted IIT entrance exam.
Anand Kumar launched his educational program titled Super 30 in Patna, in 2002 under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. Under this, 30 meritorious students from economically backward backgrounds are selected and trained every year for the JEE examination.
However, the Krrish actor seems to be trying really hard to fit into the character, often struggling especially with his Bihari diction.
As the trailer continues to clock views on YouTube, people on Twitter were hooked to some of the scenes and it’s catchy dialogues. While for some Roshan’s line on a miscalculation, “Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho, Bhai!” inspired memes, others used a line about cheating to express their feelings in similar situations.
Sample these:
Karan Johar to starkids. #Super30trailer pic.twitter.com/f1kby2zqRs
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2019
Arya Stark in “The Long Night” battle.
#Super30Trailer#GoT pic.twitter.com/fgmSrQ3I6e
— Manish Waghela 🇮🇳 (@manishnwaghela) June 4, 2019
*Hrithik tries to speak in Bihari accent*
Bihari people to Hrithik:#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3heZM392GX
— Vaibhav… (@lamevaibhav) June 4, 2019
Maths Teacher : Solve this question.
Actual answer : 25
My answer : 374.58292
Teacher : pic.twitter.com/gGZU969KBq
— grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) June 4, 2019
Google to me when it cannot autocorrect my typing: #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/LOwB8yLhFD
— Humor Being (@followTheGupta) June 4, 2019
Me: From tomorrow I am going to get up in the morning, workout, eat healthy and be productive.
Inner Me: pic.twitter.com/D4VweF90ga
— Zain Ahmed (@TheZainny) June 4, 2019
Indian parents when kids are born.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/FK7q6z9q0d
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 4, 2019
Me to relatives who constantly judge at the family functions. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/sX5n8O6X0N
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer
Mom: idhar aa nahi maarungi!
Me: ok
*mom beats the shit out of me*
8 y/r me crying: pic.twitter.com/bDjksHxGOm
— BITCH_AARI🇮🇳 (@who_is_pc) June 4, 2019
Friend zoned guys be like:
#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3l4kfeF7cv
— Vicky (not donor) (@iamvik_) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer
When You have bae but she can’t talk to you late night because her parents keep her phone with them. pic.twitter.com/xLKYpq76or
— Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) June 4, 2019
No one:
Literally No one:
Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/yyYkxKxJcG
— AM. (@akm_theotherone) June 4, 2019
When ur friend tkes ur crush away from you 😑😤#Super30 #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3s0hP7UIZ1
— iam@subhkool (@dazzler_hike) June 4, 2019
Teacher to Student when he forgets to evaluate the constant of integration after writing the correct equation#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/ZduJjB4ma2
— Abhi (@Abhijit17318750) June 4, 2019
Every congressi opinion about EVMs after election results. pic.twitter.com/a1qm7bNuqP
— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) June 4, 2019
BJP to Congress #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/ulvPozxtF6
— Shreya Shukla (@Sshreyaa_Shukla) June 4, 2019
*Dressing Room Scenes*
During Team Discussion
MSD:#Super30Trailer #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1wmaSynfOd
— MunNaa🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) June 4, 2019
The film set to be released on July 12, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Vijay Varma, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh, along with Pankaj Tripathi playing the main antagonist.