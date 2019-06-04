Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
177/6 (30.5)
Sri Lanka
vs
0/0(0.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 trailer is out and these are the memes inspired by ithttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/super-30-trailer-hrithik-roshan-anand-kumar-biopic-memes-5764739/

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 trailer is out and these are the memes inspired by it

Super 30 trailer: . While for some Roshan's line on a miscalculation, "Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho, Bhai!" inspired memes, others used a line about cheating to express their feelings in similar situations.

super 30, hritik roshan, super 30 trailer, anand kumar, anand kumar super 30, super 30 trailer memes, super 30 hritik roshan film, bollywood memes, viral news, funny news, indian express
Hrithik Roshan’s lines from Super 30 trailer is now a hit meme.

After a long wait, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Super 30 was finally released Tuesday. The film is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the famous teacher from Bihar, who is hailed for his record of training pupils to crack the coveted IIT entrance exam.

Anand Kumar launched his educational program titled Super 30 in Patna, in 2002 under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. Under this, 30 meritorious students from economically backward backgrounds are selected and trained every year for the JEE examination.

However, the Krrish actor seems to be trying really hard to fit into the character, often struggling especially with his Bihari diction.

As the trailer continues to clock views on YouTube, people on Twitter were hooked to some of the scenes and it’s catchy dialogues. While for some Roshan’s line on a miscalculation, “Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho, Bhai!” inspired memes, others used a line about cheating to express their feelings in similar situations.

Sample these:

The film set to be released on July 12, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Vijay Varma, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh, along with Pankaj Tripathi playing the main antagonist.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hotstar drops trailer for Hindi version of ‘The Office’, gets hostile reception
2 Apple’s Mac Pro design triggers hilarious ‘Mac and cheese’ jokes
3 ‘Thor is shaking’: Sikh group’s performance on America’s Got Talent leaves all speechless