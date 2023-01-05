scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘A wide-eyed WOW’: Sunset in Bengaluru leaves netizens enthralled

Leaving internet users spellbound, Auditya Venkatesh, a photographer, has shared a timelapse video showcasing sunset witnessed in Bengaluru.

sunset in Bengaluru, timelapse video of sunset, sunset video, bengaluru, karnataka, indian expressThe short clip left Twitter users amazed and praises poured in the comments section
Nature lovers tend to gaze at the sky and get enamoured by the shock and awe that is served there every minute. If one failed to step out and watch the sunset in Bengaluru on Wednesday, it was indeed a loss. Leaving internet users spellbound, Auditya Venkatesh, a photographer, has shared a timelapse video showcasing sunset witnessed in Bengaluru.

The clip shows a plane hovering in the air with the sun, which seems to be a ball of fire, in the backdrop. As the aircraft passes in front of the sun, it renders a breathtaking view.

ALSO READ |Timelapse video of spectacular sunset in Colorado amazes netizens

“A beautiful sunset in Benguluru today :),” Venkatesh captioned the clip. The photographer from Bengaluru often shares amazing glimpses of nature, intriguing his followers. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 84,000 views on Twitter.

The short clip left Twitter users amazed and praises poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Wow.. beautifully captured.” Another user wrote, “A wide-eyed WOW!! When are you going to lower your standards?” A third user commented, “almost feels like the sun’s refractive i slows down the plane.”

Last year, business tycoon Anand Mahindra sparked Twitter user’s interest with a beautiful photograph of a sunset in Alibaug. The Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting and several users from different parts of the world started sharing their glimpses of sunset.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 09:20 IST
