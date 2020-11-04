scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat MI to make playoffs, netizens react with memes about KKR’s exit

There were reactions on social media celebrating Sunrisers Hyderabad's qualification for the IPL playoffs, but there were plenty of reactions about how the ousted Kolkata Knight Riders must be feeling.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 11:46:53 am
SRH v MI, MI vs SRH, ipl 2020, sunrisers hyderabad playoffs, kkr miss playoffs, srh qualify playoffs, ipl 2020 memes, kkr memes, indian express, sports news, cricket newsCricket buffs shared memes to troll KKR after they failed to qualify for playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets Tuesday to storm into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League. However, while the victory ensured the Hyderabad team got a spot in the playoffs, it also knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the tournament. As a result, there were plenty of reactions about the Kolkata team’s ouster from the tournament.

Mumbai Indians weren’t playing a full strength team and rested Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Qualifier on Thursday. However, with a victory needed to qualify, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha ensured the team chased down a total of 150 at a canter without losing a single wicket.

People initially reacted with celebrations about Hyderabad’s victory, pointing out they’d pulled off similar escape acts in earlier editions of the IPL.

There were also plenty of reactions on how Kolkata Knight Riders must be feeling after not making the playoffs:

The David Warner-led side moved to third position in the team standings and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first eliminator.

