Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat MI to make playoffs, netizens react with memes about KKR’s exit

Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets Tuesday to storm into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League. However, while the victory ensured the Hyderabad team got a spot in the playoffs, it also knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the tournament. As a result, there were plenty of reactions about the Kolkata team’s ouster from the tournament.
Mumbai Indians weren’t playing a full strength team and rested Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Qualifier on Thursday. However, with a victory needed to qualify, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha ensured the team chased down a total of 150 at a canter without losing a single wicket.
People initially reacted with celebrations about Hyderabad’s victory, pointing out they’d pulled off similar escape acts in earlier editions of the IPL.
#KKR Fans 🤦♀️🤦😱🤦♀️🤦♀️#SRH fans after qualifying #ipl2020@SunRisers pic.twitter.com/DN1lrtwKpK
— AlluKranthi~MsD™ (@Kranthi3366) November 4, 2020
SRH after qualifying for the Play Offs pic.twitter.com/Hdg06aG45r
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 3, 2020
Into Playoffs @SunRisers #SRH 🧡🧡
2016 ✔️
2017 ✔️
2018 ✔️
2019 ✔️
2020 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/nJueojvEF8
— SSMB || SRH 🧡 (@urstrulyTK) November 3, 2020
Srh after crashing the dreams of KKR and going to playoffs be like…😎😎 pic.twitter.com/bkP4TkHr6O
— Sidharthyadav (@Sidhart92332412) November 4, 2020
There were also plenty of reactions on how Kolkata Knight Riders must be feeling after not making the playoffs:
#SRHvMI #KKR fans thought it was a conspiracy to smash #KKR out of the playoff, after seeing #MI playing 11 in today’s match.#WellScriptedMatch
😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/H1azRw9Nxy
— ∆NTI (@DivyanshuMadhe) November 3, 2020
Situation of KKR team after seeing today’s match…#BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/BpSZMOPhiB
— Himanshu Rijhwani (@rijhwani_h) November 3, 2020
KKR after mi lost pic.twitter.com/5S1VOzZlHA
— Saurabh Mishra (@saurcastic_14) November 3, 2020
SRH valo ne MI ki hi Duniya hiladi and come to the playoff after beating DC, RCB and MI, hope SRH reach to the final and win #IPL2020#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/GBFIOzg9b5
— SRK’s Comrade (@iamsrk_nk_) November 3, 2020
KKR when SRH are taking wickets after wickets: pic.twitter.com/gneQlBpkqv
— रघु (@rabish308) November 3, 2020
KKR fans to MI(after seeing table topper lost their last league match):-#MIvsSRH #IPL2020 #RCB pic.twitter.com/5tHHEGOuql
— Satyanarayan Pati #RCB❤️ (@ambitious_satya) November 3, 2020
#MIvSRH After Giving Rest To hardik, Bumrah And Boult
Meanwhile KKR fans* pic.twitter.com/ryrcP879va
— Vikas kumar (@im_vikas21) November 4, 2020
KKR after disqualified #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/kZWv7wnY7W
— घा स ले ट (@GhasIate) November 3, 2020
RCB, SRH & MI to KKR : pic.twitter.com/j5QmaXF1bT
— Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) November 3, 2020
The David Warner-led side moved to third position in the team standings and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first eliminator.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.