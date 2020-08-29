‘Sunny Leone’ tops merit list of Kolkata college, actor’s response starts laughing riot online

The actor's tweet about attending the classes left everyone in a frenzy online.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone’s name has popped up on a merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college. It wasn’t just a viral photo of the list that got the Internet laughing out loud, but also Leone’s response. At a time when students are busy and anxious with college admissions, the photo comes as much needed relief.

The first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Ashutosh College, posted on its website, had the actor’s name right at the top. An application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list with a perfect 400 score in the best of four subjects in the Class XII board exams.

The actor had a tongue-and-cheek response to the incident, and joked on Twitter about enrolling in the college. “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;),” she wrote.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

However, after it was brought to the notice of college authorities, the website was updated with a revised list. The name at the top changed to ‘ABC’, while other details remained the same.

The form submission procedure for the admissions was conducted online and college authorities admitted the entry went unchecked. “It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone’s name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident,” a college official told news agency PTI. A complaint has been filed with the city’s cyber police team.

But social media is abuzz with many students who have got admission to the college saying they were excited to attend with the star. Some joked that this would solve the attendance problem. Take a look at some memes and jokes of how netizens reacted:

Sunny leone took admission in college

Meanwhile student of Kolkata https://t.co/UZfCUxq6FM pic.twitter.com/u4iIsi0ilR — Hritik Chourasia (@HritikChourasia) August 28, 2020

It will not be difficult for anyone to get 75% attendance frm tht day…Easy solution.😁 — Sauvik Majumdar (@majumdar_sauvik) August 28, 2020

No bunks so then https://t.co/zpGOen4coC — Prithviraj Shirke (@prithhviraj) August 28, 2020

Ma’am, still can’t believe we’re gonna attend college with you!! This feels so unreal!!😂💜 — Kankan Dastidar (@travis_bickle02) August 28, 2020

Just the motivation needed to apply for the law course which I have being putting off for the last few years. Ashutosh college here I come 😈 — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) August 28, 2020

May be someone multitasking with excel, instead typing in Google typed it in the sheet🤔😜 #humanerror exists — Vamsi ajjuri (@AjjuriVamsi) August 28, 2020

Going To Class Early To Sit Next To Sunny Leone 😍 pic.twitter.com/uhPnqNTldU — Rahul Chauhan (@over_matured) August 28, 2020

Apna to last sem hai, but Fir se admission lene ki soch rha 😌😂 — deepanshu bhagat (@deepanshu270) August 28, 2020

Fortunately i will be a year senior than you.and our college is different. but i want to admission this college in English honours 😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NzWjFjrzlo — babai barik (@babai__Barik) August 28, 2020

Arrange for the person who did this to be awarded a Nobel or an Oscar.😂😂

By the way i got admission to Asutosh College and waiting for your class🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂 — Suman Deep (@SumanDeep1998) August 28, 2020

Last year I admitted to this college but left. I should take admission again 😂😂 — AKASH MALLICK (@AKASHMA35994381) August 28, 2020

“12th pass kar lo beta phir aish hi aish hai” came true https://t.co/4a0g7X8UoP — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) August 28, 2020

In fact, Asutosh College isn’t the only one. According to local reports, another academic institution saw the actor’s name pop up in their merit list, this time for a Bengali course in Budge Budge College. A photo of the merit list showing Leone’s name has gone viral too.

Last year, the actor had ‘topped’ the draft list for junior engineer post in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department.

