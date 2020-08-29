scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
‘Sunny Leone’ tops merit list of Kolkata college, actor’s response starts laughing riot online

At a time when students are busy and anxious with college admissions, the photo comes as much needed relief.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2020 1:37:01 pm
sunny leone, sunny leone kolkata college merit list, sunny leone topper kolkata college, asutosh college sunny leone, sunny leone jokes attending college classes, viral news, indian expressThe actor's tweet about attending the classes left everyone in a frenzy online.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone’s name has popped up on a merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college. It wasn’t just a viral photo of the list that got the Internet laughing out loud, but also Leone’s response. At a time when students are busy and anxious with college admissions, the photo comes as much needed relief.

The first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Ashutosh College, posted on its website, had the actor’s name right at the top. An application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list with a perfect 400 score in the best of four subjects in the Class XII board exams.

The merit list on college website showed the actor’s name on top of the list for English Honours course.

The actor had a tongue-and-cheek response to the incident, and joked on Twitter about enrolling in the college. “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;),” she wrote.

However, after it was brought to the notice of college authorities, the website was updated with a revised list. The name at the top changed to ‘ABC’, while other details remained the same.

Revised merit list currently on college website.

The form submission procedure for the admissions was conducted online and college authorities admitted the entry went unchecked. “It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone’s name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident,” a college official told news agency PTI. A complaint has been filed with the city’s cyber police team.

But social media is abuzz with many students who have got admission to the college saying they were excited to attend with the star. Some joked that this would solve the attendance problem. Take a look at some memes and jokes of how netizens reacted:

In fact, Asutosh College isn’t the only one. According to local reports, another academic institution saw the actor’s name pop up in their merit list, this time for a Bengali course in Budge Budge College. A photo of the merit list showing Leone’s name has gone viral too.

Last year, the actor had ‘topped’ the draft list for junior engineer post in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department.

