Wednesday, July 18, 2018

‘If Yo Yo Honey Singh can keep his title, why can’t Sunny Leone?’: Ask Netizens

The former adult movie star's biopic came under the scanner after a member of the Akali Dal, Manjinder Sirsa, asked for the removal of the title 'Kaur' from the movie's name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 11:50:22 am
sunny leone, sunny leone karenjit kaur, sunny leone kaur controversy, sunny leone controversy, karenjit kaur the untold story, sunny leone web series, sunny leone sikh, sunny leone real name, sunny leone karenjit kaur controversy, Indian express, Indian express news Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has ruffled quite a few feathers, especially in the Sikh community. (Source: File Photo)

Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has landed into a controversy with many in the Sikh community questioning the title of the series. The former adult movie star’s biopic came under the scanner after a member of the Akali Dal, Manjinder Sirsa, asked for the removal of the title ‘Kaur’ from the movie’s name. “We have no objection with her profession, it’s her personal life. Our only objection is simply that we want them to remove the surname ‘Kaur’ because when she herself had earlier dropped ‘Kaur’ from her name then why it is being used now? We have urged the Chairman of Essel Group, Subash Chandra, to immediately remove it or face the consequences,” he told ANI. The demand kick-started a furore on the Internet, where many questioned and protested against it.

Here is what people had to say on the micro-blogging site pertaining to the issue.

Do you think Sirsa’s demand is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

