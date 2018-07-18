‘If Yo Yo Honey Singh can keep his title, why can’t Sunny Leone?’: Ask Netizens

Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has ruffled quite a few feathers, especially in the Sikh community. (Source: File Photo) Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has ruffled quite a few feathers, especially in the Sikh community. (Source: File Photo)

Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has landed into a controversy with many in the Sikh community questioning the title of the series. The former adult movie star’s biopic came under the scanner after a member of the Akali Dal, Manjinder Sirsa, asked for the removal of the title ‘Kaur’ from the movie’s name. “We have no objection with her profession, it’s her personal life. Our only objection is simply that we want them to remove the surname ‘Kaur’ because when she herself had earlier dropped ‘Kaur’ from her name then why it is being used now? We have urged the Chairman of Essel Group, Subash Chandra, to immediately remove it or face the consequences,” he told ANI. The demand kick-started a furore on the Internet, where many questioned and protested against it.

Yo Yo Honey Singh can promote rape in his songs and still keep ‘Singh’ title but Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee says Sunny Leone biopic can’t refer to ‘Kaur’ title because, you know, porn, chhi chhi! https://t.co/s6T7yVSm6s — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 16, 2018

Nobody objected when Sukhvinder Kaur changed her name to Radhe Maa and Gurmeet Singh became Baba Ram Rahim, for the reasons best known to them. Then why this whole fuss over Sunny Leone using her original name, Karenjit Kaur? What’s in a name? Also, Sunny has done no crime. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) July 16, 2018

What utter rubbish. It’s @SunnyLeone‘s name, not something this body endows, with or without its misogynist double standards. https://t.co/Vz0SY3KQBM — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) July 16, 2018

And they never opposed Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale – the most dreaded terrorist who sown the seed of terrorism in Punjab – being called a ‘Sant’ (Saint) https://t.co/twKkyX9QFU — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) July 16, 2018

Heard some Sikh orgs are objecting to @SunnyLeone using ‘Kaur’. The concept of ‘Singh/Kaur’ was introduced to prevent names being indicative of people’s role/class/status. Why are they imposing their own ‘class’ system, defying the very teachings of the very gurus they worship? — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) July 18, 2018

Ppl need to chill & let Sunny Leone live in regards to her biopic title Karenjit Kaur. The patriarchy & comments made around this are absolutely disgusting its really not needed. The double standards within the community is ridiculous. A man can do whatever but a woman can’t… — Rupinder Kaur (@RupinderKW) July 17, 2018

When you carry the vagina in your mind, then men like Sisra object to Sunny Leone being a Kaur abc her very being.@MGNTheTwin — Mini Nair (@minicnair) July 17, 2018

