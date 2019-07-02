People troll Sunny Deol after MP appoints representative to do work in Gurdaspur

Actor-turned-politician, Suny Deol, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, has appointed a “representative” to attend meetings and follow important matters regarding his parliamentary constituency. The Bollywood actor and now a BJP MP issued a statement Monday in which he appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri to fulfil his duties pertaining to his Lok Sabha constituency. Soon, the letter went viral and the MP came in for a lot of criticism.

Advertising

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” the letter read.

Many trolled the Hindi film actor on Twitter, sharing hilarious memes and dialogues from his films to poke fun at him. Many also questioned if this was possible and argued that it showed why people shouldn’t elect actors as lawmakers.

All ur loans will also be paid by Gurpreet Palheri? https://t.co/ZJpOVfzzjs — Single Malt (@SingIeMalt) July 2, 2019

Yaha b body double. Wah modi ji wah. 😂🙏 https://t.co/gyijxF3aur — Ravi Tiwari (@imravi93) July 2, 2019

Cool. I will also try to appoint a representative to go to office on my behalf but still get the salary. https://t.co/5yw69hEGST — Javed (@iam_javed) July 2, 2019

Kyu aate hain ye log politics me! Wait I can do better, kyu chun ke laate hain hum log inko parliament me! https://t.co/VniLpwSLoM — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) July 2, 2019

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone’s tweet gets praise as her name trends in the middle of election results

My friend attends class for me and marks attendance too. This is nothing new for engineering students. — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 2, 2019

New job created by outsourcing. Great job done by people of India for voting him. Atleast Modiji can say now India pe job milta h bhai. https://t.co/C3DnKegDgd — Atish (@atishLP) July 2, 2019

People of Gurdaspur who voted him : pic.twitter.com/5ZdihpeZIi — M€☈ꍏJ☋◗◗iN ⓢi◗◗iQ☋i (@Siddiquii_says) July 1, 2019

Gurdaspur, why you voted for him????

It’s like Virat is captain but Dhoni is taking decisions. — Rushank (@rushank_97) July 1, 2019

People of Gurdaspur elected Sunny Deol not Gurpreet Palheri, Sunny Deol took an oath as MP not Gurpreet Palheri. So you don’t get to make this choice – at best you can ask Gurpreet Palheri to act in the movies on your behalf. — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 1, 2019

This is the greatest proxy since Phunsuk Wangdu studied on behalf of Ranchhod Das Chanchad. https://t.co/cGDDh7gwvk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 1, 2019

People of Gurdaspur realising who they have voted for- pic.twitter.com/NNYiGHjnga — Sukhada / سُکهَدا (@appadappajappa) July 1, 2019

Phata poster, nikla zero. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) July 1, 2019

and when i say staff nurse will operate on my behalf, u guys lose mind… hypocrisy! — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 1, 2019

Tum ab 5 Saal bad he aaoge !! pic.twitter.com/NwRm83hfWT — Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@SourabhJainIET) July 1, 2019

Gurdaspur, u deserve this. Do think about the utility of this handpump too pic.twitter.com/bB0xAweJgJ — Vivek Arya (@romeomustlivee) July 1, 2019

Sunny Paji and Gurpreet Palheri assistant to the manager 😂 pic.twitter.com/k54L2NsQsN — blinkorshrink (@Blinkorshrink) July 1, 2019

Palheri, who is a writer and line producer, claimed that he has been associated with Deol for almost eight years and met him during the filming of the movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. Palheri said he had decided to take a break from his film career to work for Gurdaspur.