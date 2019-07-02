People troll Sunny Deol after MP appoints representative to do work in Gurdaspur

Toggle Menu
People troll Sunny Deol after MP appoints representative to do work in Gurdaspurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/sunny-deol-appoints-representative-for-gurdaspur-netizens-troll-him-with-hilarious-memes-5810355/

Many trolled the BJP MP from Gurdaspur on Twitter, sharing hilarious memes and dialogues from his films to take a jibe at him. Many also opined if this was even possible and argued this is why people should never vote actors.

sunny deol, sunny deol representative, sunny deol campaign, sunny deol gurdaspur constituency, indian express, viral news, india news
Sunny Deol appointed Palheri, who is a writer and line producer.

Actor-turned-politician, Suny Deol, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, has appointed a “representative” to attend meetings and follow important matters regarding his parliamentary constituency. The Bollywood actor and now a BJP MP issued a statement Monday in which he appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri to fulfil his duties pertaining to his Lok Sabha constituency. Soon, the letter went viral and the MP came in for a lot of criticism.

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” the letter read.

Many trolled the Hindi film actor on Twitter, sharing hilarious memes and dialogues from his films to poke fun at him. Many also questioned if this was possible and argued that it showed why people shouldn’t elect actors as lawmakers.

Palheri, who is a writer and line producer, claimed that he has been associated with Deol for almost eight years and met him during the filming of the movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. Palheri said he had decided to take a break from his film career to work for Gurdaspur.

