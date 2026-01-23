Sunita Williams reveals the ‘strangest thing’ she has seen in space: ‘I had no idea those things existed’

Later in the conversation, when asked if she believed there was life beyond Earth, Sunita Williams did not pause before answering, “Absolutely.”

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who recently retired after a long career in space exploration, is currently in India and made a candid appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast. During the conversation, she spoke about her life beyond Earth, reflected on her Indian roots, and shared rare insights from her years spent in orbit.

On the podcast, Williams offered a glimpse into what everyday life in space looks like, the challenges, the surprises, and the moments of quiet wonder that come with being an astronaut. When Shamani asked her about the strangest thing she had seen in space, Williams replied, “Two different things that were different or have been different. There’s a lot of communication satellites up there now. And which is great because there’s a lot of communication now on Earth because we have these constellations of satellites. But there is. It was an impression, like, there is a lot of stuff in orbits around the planet.”