Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently made a stop at a falooda outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, during her India trip.

In a viral video shared by the official handle of the outlet, Falooda Nation, the former Nasa astronaut can be seen relishing the popular Indian dessert. Williams is seen seated comfortably as she enjoys the falooda and chats with people around her. Text overlaid on the video read, “From zero gravity to full falooda.”

The handle also shared a video from the Kerala Literature Festival. In the video, Williams forgets the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream, before the audience reminds her that it is falooda. When asked about her favourite dessert, she responds, “Falooda.”