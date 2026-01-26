Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts

At one moment, Sunita Williams forgets the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream.

google-preferred-btn
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.” (Image source: @faloodanation.in/Instagram)

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently made a stop at a falooda outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, during her India trip.

In a viral video shared by the official handle of the outlet, Falooda Nation, the former Nasa astronaut can be seen relishing the popular Indian dessert. Williams is seen seated comfortably as she enjoys the falooda and chats with people around her. Text overlaid on the video read, “From zero gravity to full falooda.”

The handle also shared a video from the Kerala Literature Festival. In the video, Williams forgets the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream, before the audience reminds her that it is falooda. When asked about her favourite dessert, she responds, “Falooda.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, the handle wrote, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation. From space to our store, we’re still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falooda Nation (@faloodanation.in)

Also Read | Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City

The video has since gone viral, drawing an array of reactions. “Reserve that table forever like they did for Obama when he visited a restaurant,” a social media user wrote. “She’s making up for what she missed in space, lovely Indian food,” another user commented.

“Seriously guys, how humble and simple she is, yet the confidence in her body language and all really is something… Like that aura extra powerful,” a third user reacted.

Sunita Williams recently announced her retirement from Nasa. In her career spanning 27 years, she completed three missions aboard the International Space Station.

Story continues below this ad

According to Nasa, her retirement came into effect on December 27, 2025. Announcing the news, Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman hailed her lasting contributions to space exploration. “Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” he wrote.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.
Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Banita Sandhu
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Banita Sandhu
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement