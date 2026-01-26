Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently made a stop at a falooda outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, during her India trip.
In a viral video shared by the official handle of the outlet, Falooda Nation, the former Nasa astronaut can be seen relishing the popular Indian dessert. Williams is seen seated comfortably as she enjoys the falooda and chats with people around her. Text overlaid on the video read, “From zero gravity to full falooda.”
The handle also shared a video from the Kerala Literature Festival. In the video, Williams forgets the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream, before the audience reminds her that it is falooda. When asked about her favourite dessert, she responds, “Falooda.”
Sharing the video on Instagram, the handle wrote, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation. From space to our store, we’re still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her.”
The video has since gone viral, drawing an array of reactions. “Reserve that table forever like they did for Obama when he visited a restaurant,” a social media user wrote. “She’s making up for what she missed in space, lovely Indian food,” another user commented.
“Seriously guys, how humble and simple she is, yet the confidence in her body language and all really is something… Like that aura extra powerful,” a third user reacted.
Sunita Williams recently announced her retirement from Nasa. In her career spanning 27 years, she completed three missions aboard the International Space Station.
According to Nasa, her retirement came into effect on December 27, 2025. Announcing the news, Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman hailed her lasting contributions to space exploration. “Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” he wrote.
