scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News

‘Absolute legend’: Sunil Gavaskar asks for Kohinoor diamond from Alan Wilkins during IPL commentary

A video of his exchange of words with Wilkins has gone viral and netizens have been left in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 9:09:31 am
Kohinoor diamond, Sunil Gavaskar demands Kohinoor diamond, IPL, Sunil Gavaskar commentary, indian expressGavaskar's demand for Kohinoor diamond on air has struck a chord among netizens and many termed it as "savage".

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar triggered laughter online as he demanded the Kohinoor diamond from his fellow English commentator Alan Wilkins during the Indian Premier Leaguecommentary. A video of his conversation with Wilkins has gone viral and netizens have been left in splits.

The clip begins with the aerial view of the Queen’s Necklace, Marine Drive in Mumbai. Gavaskar is heard saying in a lighter vein, “The Queen’s Necklace…We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.” Taking it in his stride, Wilkins said that he knew it was coming. Further, Gavaskar said, “If you do have any influence, maybe you can persuade the British government to return the diamond.”

Watch the video here:

Gavaskar’s demand for Kohinoor diamond on air has struck a chord among netizens and many termed it as “savage”. “But only #SunilGavaskar can ask an English commentator on national television to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India. Savage !! Made my evening,” commented a user.

The Kohinoor diamond, now in London, has been a bone of contention between the Indian government and the British government for long. An RTI reply by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2018 said that the world-famous diamond was “surrendered” by the Maharaja of Lahore to the Queen of England and “not handed over” to the British nearly 170 years ago, as per a PTI report. However, in 2016, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that the diamond was not forcefully taken away by the British.

Kohinoor, meaning ‘Mountain of Light’, is a large, colourless diamond and its origin has been traced to Golconda in Andhra Pradesh. It was mined from the Rayalaseema diamond mine during the Kakatiya dynasty’s rule in the 14th century.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement