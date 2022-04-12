‘Absolute legend’: Sunil Gavaskar asks for Kohinoor diamond from Alan Wilkins during IPL commentary

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar triggered laughter online as he demanded the Kohinoor diamond from his fellow English commentator Alan Wilkins during the Indian Premier Leaguecommentary. A video of his conversation with Wilkins has gone viral and netizens have been left in splits.

The clip begins with the aerial view of the Queen’s Necklace, Marine Drive in Mumbai. Gavaskar is heard saying in a lighter vein, “The Queen’s Necklace…We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.” Taking it in his stride, Wilkins said that he knew it was coming. Further, Gavaskar said, “If you do have any influence, maybe you can persuade the British government to return the diamond.”

The Kohinoor diamond, now in London, has been a bone of contention between the Indian government and the British government for long. An RTI reply by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2018 said that the world-famous diamond was “surrendered” by the Maharaja of Lahore to the Queen of England and “not handed over” to the British nearly 170 years ago, as per a PTI report. However, in 2016, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that the diamond was not forcefully taken away by the British.

Kohinoor, meaning ‘Mountain of Light’, is a large, colourless diamond and its origin has been traced to Golconda in Andhra Pradesh. It was mined from the Rayalaseema diamond mine during the Kakatiya dynasty’s rule in the 14th century.