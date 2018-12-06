Sunil Chhetri’s plea to support Indian football team most retweeted in 2018

Earlier this year, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri’s appeal to support the national football team brought thousands of fans to watch India’s match against Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup 2018. The tweet by the 34-year-old player not only brought attention to the game but has also been recognised as the most “retweeted tweet” in India for the year 2018. The video posted on June 2 was retweeted around 60,000 times.

Advertising

Similarly, the Karvachauth picture of cricket skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which had over 2 lakh likes, emerged as the most liked Tweet this year. According to the ‘2018’s biggest moments in India on Twitter’ that were released on December, the south Indian film industry bagged seven of the top 10 hashtags this year.

Moreover, the #MeToo movement and the demand for justice for Kathua rape victim were regarded one of the ‘most influential moments on Twitter’ this year.

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

Turning to politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most talked about Indian on Twitter followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were also on the list along with actor Shah Rukh Khan at number 7.

“In 2018, people on Twitter connected, campaigned, learned, debated, and had conversations. They came to share opinions and see other points of view. From #MeToo to #Sarkar, #IPL, state elections, and everyday interests, Indians flocked to Twitter to find out what’s happening in the world and to talk about it,” Twitter said.

With inputs from PTI