Thursday, May 27, 2021
‘One invoice or easy EMI?’: Sunil Chhetri’s comment after Virat Kohli’s ‘accidental crossbar challenge’ has netizens in splits

While the video itself got a lot of attention the microblogging site getting over 1 million view, it was Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri's comment on Virat Kohli's video that won the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2021 3:12:08 pm
virat kohli, sunil chhetri, kohli crossbar, kohli football free kicks, sunil chhetri kohli banter, viral news, sports news,The sweet conversation between the two captions won the internet.

With IPL 2021 halted midway, cricketers are taking a break ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship final. Instead of practising in the nets, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was recently seen trying to ace his football skills. Sadly, his attempt to score a goal went awry, and caught the attention of another Indian captain, footballer Sunil Chhetri. What happened next had the fans in a tizzy online.

Ahead of the WTC finals in New Zealand, Kohli was seen sweating it out on a football round trying to nail a free kick, only he missed it and the ball ended up hitting the crossbar. Sharing the miss online, the ace batsman jokingly dubbed it as “Accidental crossbar challenge”.

While the video itself got a lot of attention on the microblogging site, getting over 1 million view, it was Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s comment on the video that won the internet.

Pulling Kohli’s leg, Chhetri wrote: “Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? (Should I send invoice for all coaching session together, or will you pay in installments, champ?” with a wink emoji. Kohli replied in the same vein, saying the skipper was enjoying him getting embarrassed.

With the second coronavirus wave forcing people to stay indoor amid lockdown, the fun conversation of the two sports legends warmed many hearts online. People loved their cute banter online and many wanted to see the duo playing together for the fans once. Few also joined the conversation, cracking some jokes.

The two sports personalities have been friends for years now. In 2018, Virat had also supported Sunil Chetri, and appealed to fans to come and watch the national football side play.

