‘One invoice or easy EMI?’: Sunil Chhetri’s comment after Virat Kohli’s ‘accidental crossbar challenge’ has netizens in splits

The sweet conversation between the two captions won the internet.

With IPL 2021 halted midway, cricketers are taking a break ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship final. Instead of practising in the nets, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was recently seen trying to ace his football skills. Sadly, his attempt to score a goal went awry, and caught the attention of another Indian captain, footballer Sunil Chhetri. What happened next had the fans in a tizzy online.

Ahead of the WTC finals in New Zealand, Kohli was seen sweating it out on a football round trying to nail a free kick, only he missed it and the ball ended up hitting the crossbar. Sharing the miss online, the ace batsman jokingly dubbed it as “Accidental crossbar challenge”.

While the video itself got a lot of attention on the microblogging site, getting over 1 million view, it was Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s comment on the video that won the internet.

Pulling Kohli’s leg, Chhetri wrote: “Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? (Should I send invoice for all coaching session together, or will you pay in installments, champ?” with a wink emoji. Kohli replied in the same vein, saying the skipper was enjoying him getting embarrassed.

Yeah right skip. Aap Mauj lelo poori 😂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2021

With the second coronavirus wave forcing people to stay indoor amid lockdown, the fun conversation of the two sports legends warmed many hearts online. People loved their cute banter online and many wanted to see the duo playing together for the fans once. Few also joined the conversation, cracking some jokes.

@imVkohli Champ payment jaise marzi do, TDS kaatna mat bhulna. — CA Sagar Khubchandani (@sagarbiz) May 26, 2021

Kya bhai public me aise payment maangte ho: pic.twitter.com/WdmsWVLzjM — wear a mask, stay safe. (@Abhishek291003) May 25, 2021

“Aasan Kishton” Seems like The Captain Leader Legend: @chetrisunil11 is listening to “Kiston” from the movie “Roohi” in loop. 😄😄@sonymusicindia @sonymusic — Ashutosh Tripathy ଆଶୁତୋଷ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ (@Tripathy_AT) May 26, 2021

Pure paise wasoolo bhai — BS (@Ahmadbilal111) May 25, 2021

Their friendship 😂 — Sheh (@desidwight) May 26, 2021

Hahaha! Just two elite students of their games. — Dulal Saikia (@dulalaikias) May 25, 2021

The mutual respect between our Indian cricket team and football team captains. 💯👌❤️ — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) May 26, 2021

great to see you both #Brotherhood — Rohit Kumar (@ErRohit_murli) May 26, 2021

This wins Twitter today 😂 https://t.co/fgrMfX81jD — Nirvana Laha (@nirvana_laha) May 26, 2021

Who would have thought even Virat Kohli can be champed.. @gradecricketer https://t.co/9tNfw6S5Jy — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) May 26, 2021

Some super banter between the Indian Football Captain and the Indian Cricket Captain! Legends. https://t.co/Dnc1hUTird — The Indian Hammers (@indianhammers) May 25, 2021

The two sports personalities have been friends for years now. In 2018, Virat had also supported Sunil Chetri, and appealed to fans to come and watch the national football side play.