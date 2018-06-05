Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Sunil Chhetri and boys beat Kenya in second Intercontinental Cup match; garner praise on Twitter

The happiness after Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and boys won the match against Kenya was palpable, especially on social media, where many celebrated India's win and sang praises for Chhetri and rightfully so.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 10:11:12 am
sunil chhetri, sunil chhetri football, football match, intercontinental match, intercontinental football match, India vs Kenya, India vs Kenya intercontinental match Twitter buzz, Intercontinental match Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news Indian football team’s victory was special, not only because Sunil Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals himself, but also because people braved the heavy rains to head to the stadium and render their support for the Indian players. (Source: PTI)

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s video requesting support amassed praises on social media and off it. This led to people in Mumbai and beyond turning up to cheer for the team as it beat Kenya’s in the second Intercontinental Cup match by 3-0. The victory was special, not only because Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals himself, but also because people braved the heavy rains to head to the stadium and render their support for the Indian players. The happiness was palpable, especially on social media, where many celebrated India’s win and sang praises for Chhetri and rightfully so.

The match also marked Chhetri’s 100th international match and the gal his 60th international one. Jeje Lalpekhlua too, scored a goal for India, thus helping the team come closer to victory. The 33-year-old captain made a plea a couple of days ago to sports enthusiasts across the country. “…today I am not making a video for you guys. I am gonna speak and appeal to all of you who did not come. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home.” he had said in the video. He further also requested people to not troll or abuse the team on social media. “I mean, it is not fun to criticise or abuse on the Internet. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face. Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Who knows, one day it might change you guys or you might start a chain for us.” he had said. Goosebumps, right? We felt them too!

Meanwhile, here are all the praises the team amassed after its victory on June 4 (Monday).

What do you have to say about the match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now