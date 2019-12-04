‘You continue to inspire’: Indians cheer after Sundar Pichai becomes Alphabet CEO

Sundar Pichai is now the CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet. Sundar Pichai is now the CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet.

On Tuesday it was announced that Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, will take charge of parent company Alphabet as co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin step down from their top roles. Pichai, who has been Google’s CEO for over four years will manage both companies, while Page and Brin will remain members of the company’s board.

“While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents — offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!” Page and Brin wrote in a letter bidding adieu to active management roles on Tuesday.

I’m excited about Alphabet’s long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration – a strong foundation we’ll continue to build on https://t.co/tSVsaj4FsR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 4, 2019

The 47-year-old IIT Kharagpur graduate, who has spent 15 years at Google, rose to prominence while leading the development of Google’s Chrome browser. He later led product development and engineering across all of Google’s services for a year before bagging the CEO position and oversight of Google’s advertising and cloud computing business.

As the news about Pichai’s new appointment spread, Indians around the globe took to social media to congratulate him. Many spoke of how he had made India proud and showed the next generation how to turn their big dreams into reality.

Pichai’s name was among the top trends across social media, and dominated the trends on Twitter in India. There was praise for the CEO, and also some jokes.

India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ It’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material. If only there was some way of monetising these ‘exports,’ India would have a perpetual balance of payments surplus! 😊 https://t.co/y1n4EZeCaW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2019

So @sundarpichai is now head of #Alphabet in addition to #Google. What a career. Delighted and proud. What peak is there now to climb! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2019

From learning alphabets in Jawahar Vidyalaya to leading “#Alphabet“, one of the most valued tech companies. 😇 Congratulations @sundarpichai. You are an inspiration to all. Wishing u all the best! Special mention to #LarryPage & #SergeyBrin for this gracious decision.🙏 #Google https://t.co/GcK9gAxJKd — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 4, 2019

Respect 🙏

It’s @sundarpichai now to head Alphabet and Google. Humility and Passion is non replaceable qualities required in a leader. An example before us.#Google #CEO pic.twitter.com/0CwG0SPxaA — Ruthren Periyasamy IFS (@Ruthren91) December 4, 2019

Many many congratulations @sundarpichai sir for newer and bigger responsibilities. Your entire home country 🇮🇳 is proud of you. You’re inspiration to not millions but billions. You set the bar so high that noone else would ever be able to match that. https://t.co/mvyONekHnV — ANKUSH BANERJEE (@ankushbanerjee_) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai named as the CEO of Alphabet. Great Day for all the Indians across the globe. May you achieve much more. Proud of you Sir!! 🇮🇳 #SundarPichai #Alphabet #proudindian — Himanshu Punj 🇮🇳 (हिंदुस्तानी) (@himanshupunj23) December 4, 2019

@sundarpichai Congratulations! From @Google CEO to becoming the CEO of its parent company Alphabet! What an inspiring journey! India is proud of you 👍🏻❣ https://t.co/jXDOZwYZp8 — Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) December 4, 2019

One more feather on the cap of @sundarpichai Good to know that Indian leading the parent company of world’s leading Search giant. https://t.co/sHpI9EacSr — Shashi’Dr C (@Shashi_drc) December 4, 2019

#SundarPichai is like a typical indian

Who can handle multitasking like a pro😄.we are proud of you — phoebe buffay (@shivanii09) December 4, 2019

Wow! #SundarPichai is now head of #Alphabet.

He was running Google. Now he is running Google ka baap. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai is the Madrasi ‘Sharmaji ka ladka’ — Raj S (@raj_s) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai: Papa, I am now head of Alphabet. Dad: What? You quit Google??? Sundar: But dad it’s a part.. Dad: YOU QUIT a stable job to join some startup-aa? 😱 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 4, 2019

While publicly stepping back, the two Google co-founders still control more than 51 per cent of shares. As of April, Page held 26.1 per cent of Alphabet’s total voting power, Brin 25.25 per cent and Pichai less than 1 per cent. Alphabet shares rose 0.64 per cent following the after-hours of the appointment.

Alphabet — an umbrella corporation that Page and Brin created in 2015 — still boasts Google as its central fixture and key moneymaker. But it’s also made up of “other bets,” or longshot projects, including drone company Wing and self-driving car firm Waymo.

