Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma halts Ghaziabad show after fan storms stage; her reaction goes viral: ‘Main darkhwaasht karti hoon…’

In the viral video, a male fan unexpectedly climbed onto the stage and tried to touch her feet, catching her completely off guard.

What was supposed to be a high-energy concert took an unexpected turn when Punjabi singer-actor Sunanda Sharma had to abruptly end her performance at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad on April 3.

Known for hits like Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, and Pagal Nahi Hona, Sunanda was in the middle of interacting with the crowd, dressed in a simple white T-shirt and loose jeans, when things suddenly went wrong. A male fan unexpectedly climbed onto the stage and tried to touch her feet, catching her completely off guard.

Clearly startled, the singer screamed and quickly walked off stage, bringing the show to an immediate stop. The fan, meanwhile, stayed on stage for a few moments, even posing in front of the crowd, before security personnel and police stepped in and removed him.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prem Bali (@prem_bali_)

According to reports by PunjabNewsLine, the Ghaziabad Police detained the individual for questioning, and he is believed to be a student of the same college. Shaken by the incident, Sunanda chose not to return, and the event was eventually called off despite repeated requests from the audience to continue. Many students left the venue disappointed.

Clips of the moment have since gone viral, with one attendee posting the video on Instagram with the caption, “Sunanda Sharma LIVE IN GHAZIABAD || Something Unexpected Happened at the Concert!”

Story continues below this ad

The incident has sparked strong reactions online. One user wrote, “Everyone laughing in the comment and calling her reaction as overacting is a proof that how casual it is for everyone!” Another commented, “Civic sense toh baad ki baat hai, common sense bhi nahi hai (Forget civic sense, people don’t even have basic common sense).”

A third user shared, “That’s not at all cool, fans should learn to be in limit, I am too a fan of many singers some I have met personally, some not but to meet, but that behaviour is not at all acceptable.”

Another comment read, “Those people who is bashing her oo she did overacting and alll ! They need to understand some people have zone out prblm they just lost in their work and forget everything and if someone try to touch and talk in loud voice their body react like this if u are not experienced this it doesn’t happen the third thing she just got scared anything happen.”

Amid the backlash and conversations, Sunanda later addressed the incident herself on social media, offering a calmer and more forgiving perspective. She explained that she was deeply immersed in her performance when the fan approached, which is why the moment startled her. “We were not prepared for that,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She also responded to reports suggesting strict action against the student, urging leniency. “Main darkhwaasht karti hoon poore management ko ki aap unhe maaf kar dein, maine bhi maaf kar diya hai (I request the entire management to forgive him, I have forgiven him too),” she said.

Downplaying the intent behind the act, she added, “Mujhe nahi lagta hai ki unki koi galat intention thi (I don’t think he had any wrong intention).” Her caption echoed the same sentiment: “Kayi baar kisi ka pyaar jataane ka tarika galat ho jaata hai (Sometimes the way someone expresses their love goes wrong).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑎 ਸੁਨੰਦਾ ਸ਼ਰਮਾਂ (@sunanda_ss)

Her response has since softened the narrative around the incident, shifting the focus from outrage to a conversation about boundaries, intent, and the need for better crowd management at live events.

Who is Sunanda Sharma?

For context, Sunanda began her music career with the song “Billi Akh” and later entered films with Sajjan Singh Rangroot, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh. The film, directed by Pankaj Batra, was released in 2018. Last year, she appeared in Karan Aujla’s music video Boyfriend.