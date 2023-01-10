‘Sun glowing magically over a clean white blanket of snow’: Harsh Goenka’s room view enchants netizens

As temperatures plummet to sub-zero in different parts of the world, videos and photographs of snow-clad regions are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens mesmerised.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has also joined the bandwagon. The chairman of RPG Enterprises has shared a clip featuring the beautiful landscape seen from his window in the morning. A thick blanket of snow has covered the hills, roads and buildings in the area.

“When I woke up in the morning and I saw from my room the sun glowing magically over a clean white blanket of snow…,” Goenka tweeted. His tweet left many users guessing the location seen in the video.

When I woke up in the morning and I saw from my room the sun glowing magically over a clean white blanket of snow…..😀 pic.twitter.com/C8uqikplna — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023

Several users were left enchanted by the view. A user commented, “It looks beautiful!” Another user wrote, “Wow sir ji what a view.” A third user commented, “What a beautiful sight! Mystical and magical.”

Wow sir ji what a view. — Aditya (Rawat Ji) (@rawataditya87) January 9, 2023

It looks beautiful! — Geeta K (@GeetaK20) January 9, 2023

What a beautiful sight ! Mystical and magical . — Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) January 9, 2023

Lovely ! What a magnificent view ! — Whiplash (@Sanjay89741853) January 9, 2023

Recently, the Ministry of Railways left social media users spellbound with a clip from picturesque Kashmir. As a train pulled through Kamre railway station, one could barely make out the railway tracks. Netizens marvelled at the beauty of the landscape and many wanted to hop on the train to enjoy the ride.