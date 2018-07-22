Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s response to Rahul Gandhi’s hug has turned into a hit meme

The Lok Sabha speaker wasn’t impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s hug and said it was against decorum. (Source: Twitter) The Lok Sabha speaker wasn’t impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s hug and said it was against decorum. (Source: Twitter)

Indians on Friday witnessed an epic 12-hour debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by 199 votes, it was Rahul Gandhi’s hug and wink that became the highlight of the day. Netizens naturally couldn’t have enough of it and ever since then it has been raining memes and GIFs on social media.

And now, a clip of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is going viral, with desi users relating it to various situations, and the results are quite hilarious. Mahajan had described the Congress President’s act as “drama” and said it was against Parliament decorum. As the Speaker reprimanded him, she asked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to sit down by saying, “Gaurav beitho beta, bahot kuch samjhna hai zindagi mein! (Take your sit beta. There is a lot more to learn in life)” and this set meme-makers on Twitter in motion.

Sample these:

Son – maa mai love marriage karke apke liye achi bahu lekar aunga

Mom- pic.twitter.com/AyrBwuqJmo — Mask (@Mr_Lolwwa) July 22, 2018

When someone say ” 1st attempt me hi CA Kar lu ga “! pic.twitter.com/sgYHUBZq4h — Chirag (@csethi329) July 21, 2018

When someone says “she can’t live without me” pic.twitter.com/6v9uPKily6 — Wali🦁 (@wali91) July 21, 2018

when you say “meri wali aisi nahi hai..vo alag hai”

pic.twitter.com/uVLqFcibTO — BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) July 21, 2018

When someone says, “long distance relationships can work bas pyaar aur trust hona chahiye” pic.twitter.com/MV10lCB0Lx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 21, 2018

Wen teenage couples say they will get married to eachother one day pic.twitter.com/UGkcBKhTQw — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 21, 2018

When kids say that they broke up and are done with their life pic.twitter.com/Wi32htpqxw — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 21, 2018

MSD when bowlers try to set the field. pic.twitter.com/oaYHtDusfx — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) July 21, 2018

Dhoni to Virat when he discusses for DRS at every shout: pic.twitter.com/0ZTCQZdWKQ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 21, 2018

When newbie asked tweeleb for RT..

Twitter seleb:-

pic.twitter.com/LqDym5K4m8 — Pratik Tijare (@tijare_pratik) July 21, 2018

when your friend watch sacred games few episodes and asks you “bhai wo kukoo turn kyu nahi hoti?” pic.twitter.com/XQNH2pPRox — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) July 21, 2018

*Me trying to learn Differential Equations.* Teacher:- pic.twitter.com/CCznQXxaWQ — Manoj Joshi (@Being_Paisa) July 21, 2018

While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the hug reminded him of the Chipko Movement in Uttarakhand.

