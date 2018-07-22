Follow Us:
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s response to Rahul Gandhi’s hug has turned into a hit meme

Mahajan had described the Congress President's act as “drama” and said it was against Parliament decorum. As the Speaker reprimanded him, she asked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to sit down by saying, "Gaurav beitho beta, bahot kuch samjhna hai zindagi mein!". Now the clip is going viral.

Published: July 22, 2018
sumitra mahajan, no confidence motion, sumitra mahajan rahul hug, sumitra mahajan rahul hug remark, rahul hug modi, sumitra mahajan beta remark parliament, viral videos, indian express, india news The Lok Sabha speaker wasn’t impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s hug and said it was against decorum. (Source: Twitter)
Indians on Friday witnessed an epic 12-hour debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by 199 votes, it was Rahul Gandhi’s hug and wink that became the highlight of the day. Netizens naturally couldn’t have enough of it and ever since then it has been raining memes and GIFs on social media.

And now, a clip of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is going viral, with desi users relating it to various situations, and the results are quite hilarious. Mahajan had described the Congress President’s act as “drama” and said it was against Parliament decorum. As the Speaker reprimanded him, she asked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to sit down by saying, “Gaurav beitho beta, bahot kuch samjhna hai zindagi mein! (Take your sit beta. There is a lot more to learn in life)” and this set meme-makers on Twitter in motion.

Sample these:

While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the hug reminded him of the Chipko Movement in Uttarakhand.

